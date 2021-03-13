Had some business with Dougherty County Probate Court. Due to COVID, I had to submit the form online; they said they would call. Two months later, I called, and the person said records showed she called but no one answered -- back in January. But I had nothing on my answer machine. She never tried to call a second time. We really miss Judge Stevenson.
It's an interesting fact that money is physical and not just an idea on paper. We know this because it follows the laws of gravity. Tax cuts and profits trickle down, they don't trickle up.
All of us know what the words are and how to use them. It speaks volumes about the societies we grew up in. I learned way more about hateful words from the society around me than I ever learned from my parents. My prejudices developed from association with individuals I became prejudiced against, not groups.
We made it through a year of COVID ... thanks, locally, to Phoebe and those wonderful front-line workers. Let's not forget that when things calm down and -- hopefully -- get back to normal.
I have never had the opportunity to visit the state of Michigan. I don't know why the SMR thinks that. I have, however, visited Google and found the latest election map. Contrary to what the clueless SMRs want to believe, it wasn't just four metro Atlanta counties that turned Georgia blue. Resistance is futile. Georgia is blue, deal with it. Signed, Yours Truly
It's sad to think that half of the employees at our local hospital have refused to get the COVID vaccine. These are the people who saw the worst of the virus on a daily basis. And teachers, who are supposedly well-educated, are scared to get the vaccine? That's pretty scary.
"Pure and simple," please enlighten us as to how not allowing Sunday voting suppresses minority voting.
It was good to see members of the three local government agencies meet to talk about common problems. I hope they'll continue to meet together and start working on these issues.
Yours Truly and Masked Man, how long have you been living on the public dole? It will tell me everything I need to know about your idiocy.
Rappers die at a much higher rate than anyone else, yet the media never look at their lifestyle and offensive lyrics. Listen to Cardi B's "WAP" as an example. Instead, the media condemn Dr. Seuss as racist. The "woke" generation is insane.
Look, just because less of a percentage of blacks than whites are receiving the virus shot. It isn't anything racial. It has everything to do with an open distrust of government due to prior real or perceived actions.
Why should we worry about getting vaccinated over a virus that 99.7% of the population will survive without?
Has anyone ever retired in Florida and moved to New York?
After reading Wednesday morning's sports page, it looks like UGA football will get the death penalty soon. Hopefully, in the future, UGA will start up a women's beach volleyball team.
If they legalize marijuana in the state of Georgia, the government will begin to take our guns away. Remember, there is always a trade-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.