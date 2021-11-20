I don't know, but I bet pshe likes psteak and a psalad with maybe pstrawberry pshortcake for dessert.
The person at the fake Albany Movement celebration must presuppose that because a commissioner is black, he or she will vote to give taxpayer money to causes that benefit only the city's freeloaders. I prefer to think -- at least hope -- that any commissioner, no matter the color, would do what was best for the city. To do otherwise because of race or special interests is a shame.
I kept wondering why Biden didn't take any action to reduce gas prices. It's clear to me that his intention all along was to cause gas prices to rise to make EVs more competitive. I'm not sold on electrics yet because of the energy it takes to charge them, the lack of charging stations, and the time and cost of charging.
Kenosha Black Lives Matter demands justice as they define it. To the court and jury, they issue threats and incitements of armed violence, riots and mass destruction. Obstructing and rejecting justice under law, the unfettered BLM is the foremost terroristic threat to democracy, Constitutional justice and freedom in America.
Race matters only to a racist. The rest of us pay attention to character.
It bothers me that the Albany Police Department has given out more than 12,000 tickets in three months based on cameras that may malfunction. It appears the cops are too lazy to get out and do their job, so they put up machines that may or may not be accurate. That's one way to line some pockets at city hall.
Here we go again. Feeding the Valley is seeking $3.71 million in grant funds ... your tax dollars, and our commission endorses the project. Feeding the Valley is under the umbrella of Feeding America. They control 200 food banks across America. Forbes magazine printed their 2019 salaries: CEO, $1.1 million; president, $561,000; treasurer, $412,000; chief supply chain officer, $600,000.
With the new infrastructure law in place, Mayor Bo can get enough money to replace the city's sewage system and become Mayor for Life .
I am JFK, and this squawk is enough proof for believers.
President Biden was able to ruin our economy on his first day in office and brag about it. Now he turns and asks our enemies to pretty please release more oil so our gas station prices will lower. Stupid is the only word I can think of to describe his actions. Can you think of another word?
Democrats have no right to complain about the redistricting maps. The last time they were in charge, they did everything they could to (illegally) maintain control. See what happens when you try to manipulate the system? The minority party -- with a majority of voters, oddly enough -- is reaping what it has sewn.
As we await the jury decision in the Rittenhouse trial, there are Black Lives Matter and other hate groups hanging out in Kenosha. They seem to be trying to inject race into this trial where none exists.
If our jobless rate is at record lows in Georgia, why are there so many in Albany with their hands out, looking for freebies?
