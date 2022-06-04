What’s the difference in killing 19 children in a Texas school and 1 9-year-old Albany boy in a front yard drive-by? Only number. No difference in moral turpitude, magnitude of atrocity, nor more or less demanding of moral outrage and judicial condemnation. Better sackcloth and ashes than orange, and capital punishment than political opinion.
How in the world does anyone think a football player who’s lived in Texas the last several years has any kind of grasp on the problems that face Georgians? A vote for Herschel Walker is a joke, a tribute to his now worthless and bygone ability to run with a football and his blind obedience to a man who would be king if allowed.
There is no motivation when there is no consequence for a poor work ethic and no reward for a good work ethic.
It’s been confirmed the Proud Boys are in control of the Republican Party in south Florida. The rhetoric and actions of the party in the state, along with the complicity of Emperor DeSantis, shows how and why the party is so far right and anti-democratic. Dear friends, you are being hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray by those who are running amok.
I wonder how many Democrats who voted for Biden will vote for him again? Let’s hope some got smarter since then.
All you people hopping on Heard’s gravy train to heaven are in for a rude awakening. That’s not where he’s bound.
There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves punishment, and the one who fears is not perfected in love. 1 John 4:18
Mr. Wesselman, thank you for your efforts to generate some concern from southwest Georgians for anything but their own greedy interests. If we allow these atrocities to continue, we are complicit in the murder that’s going on in this country.
It’s sad that to make a point in this space, one seemingly must resort to pulling the “card” out. For example a commenter starts, “worst mistake among many this country has made is ...” and ends with, “women are paid to be ‘baby mommas’.” This distracts from the original article’s point. Let’s push parenting, education and stop playing old games.
Yes, the gun nuts are very vocal when there is any mention of some sort of sensible gun control. But their kind are a small minority. We must stop listening to the ghouls in the NRA and vote out these people who are supposed to be representing our interests who are only interested in the gun lobby money.
Several people have referred to Lorenzo Heard’s church followers as a “cult.” After witnessing some of their actions during the election, I now believe the characterization.
When will the public have an opportunity to hear Jimmy Hayes’ song? Please update as soon as information is available.
Kudos to 311 and Express Disposal. I contacted 311 in the afternoon to request that mattresses at two separate addresses in my alley as well as exercise equipment and a bed frame be picked up. Early the next morning as I walked my dog, an employee from Express Disposal passed me with all of the items loaded on his vehicle.
