Wrong again. California, that so-called abomination of government, is far less dependent on federal tax dollars than the state of Georgia. Facts, squawker, facts. To help you, the more dependent states on federal dollars are the so-called red states, particularly those in the South. Use your google machine versus Facebook and Fox News.
Fletcher, you spent time interviewing Stacey Abrams. When are you going to interview Brian Kemp?
I fear the day that technology will surpass our human interaction. The world will have a generation of idiots.
I hope we all realize that about 25% of all contributions to politicians go to their friends and family. Bernie Sanders is a master of this cash diversion, and it’s legal, too. Simply put, the campaign hires friends and family for various functions.
Trumpsters, did you have the courage to watch the last Jan. 6 hearing where it showed your leader do nothing while his mob attacked and killed law enforcement? He didn’t back the blue. He let them be attacked.
If you raise your children, you can spoil your grandkids. If you spoil your children, you might end up raising your grandkids.
Is it schools that are responsible for teaching your children or is it you, parents? You cannot have it both ways. Religious-based education is no better than any other. A group unable to survive without your consistent involvement, detached from reality, but great at videogames, twitter, snapchat, and TikTok specialists. What a world you are helping to create.
I think judges should be made to take a thin-skin test before being certified.
OK, so we have a city manager, two or three assistant city managers, a downtown manager, and managers of all these various departments in the city. Cut out about half of that level of bureaucracy, and you’ve cut enough money out of the budget to make a dent in the wastewater order. Seems simple.
Stacey Abrams stated that Georgia was the worst state to live in. She has now clarified that statement. She said she had just woken up from a dream that she was the governor of Georgia and was conveying her assessment of the state.
Dr. Fauci says he plans to retire at the end of Biden’s tenure. I guess it’s better to retire than be fired. Which is a guarantee if Republicans win the White House.
I saw how this paper highlighted the unemployed protesters who have nothing more productive to do than protest saving innocent babies. The sign said, “Keep your laws off of my uterus.” I say, “Keep your legs closed if you don’t want a human being growing in you.” It’s not a tumor to be excised.
This climate change is a big hoax, and John Kerry is getting rich off this scam. American people will pay a heavy price because of this big lie. This is a scam and a big power grab.
With cretins like Clarence Thomas emboldened to step forward, America is heading for a time when your private lives can be dictated by a government set lose by a politicized Supreme Court that feels it has the right to tell people what they can and can’t do in the privacy of their own homes. Dark days are coming.
