Your paper use to print the television listing of sport events on TV. Wish you still did that, especially in the Friday edition, so we would know what sporting events will be on TV Friday and Saturday. Encourage you to please put that info in your paper daily if possible.
Trump has committed impeachable offenses plain as day. Even the GOP is admitting this now. It’s a matter of time before Trump is out of office. Finally.
To those who seem to want to impeach Trump so badly, I say put up or shut up. Give it your best shot and let’s see what you’ve got. Put it to a vote on the House floor and let’s see how everyone stands. These endless hearings and interviews by the lamestream media are not doing anything good for the country.
It was fitting to pay tribute to Tommie Postell, but the “chair of royalty” was a ridiculous touch. The man looked out for his constituents, but by no means was he deserving of such treatment.
Was hoping to get to vote for someone in 2020. Now it is looking like once more I shall vote against the others running. Where are the good, honest people? Intimidated by the powers that be maybe?
I saw that Demetrius Young was filling up on free food at the tribute for Mr. Postell ... even loaded up a plate to take with him. That’s what the people of Ward VI — and Albany — will get if he’s elected: a person who has lived his whole life looking for handouts. Does he even have a job?
For all folks who are “lucky” enough to live in Albany, Dougherty County and received tax bills yesterday: I have a suggestion. We need to pay half of our tax bills. That is about the amount of services we receive, half. We pay to have yard trash picked up twice monthly, and garbage once a week. We are lucky if yard trash is picked up monthly. Their answer is always “they are three to four weeks behind.”
I would love to see current photos of all the real estate agents in The Albany Herald. Some photos are 30 years old.
The first death in Georgia due to vaping is one too many. Gov. Kemp should ban e-cigarette sales in Georgia to protect our citizens, especially the youth, before more sickness and death occur
When is ASU going to be held accountable for its outright racism? As an HBCU institution, it lives up to its black college reputation by rejecting whites. Eliminating the golf program is only the latest example; there are many more.
Kathleen Parker is right about Leland Keyser being victimized because she refuses to give false testimony confirming Christine Ford’s account of a 1982 alleged incident. Even though other named witnesses have also refuted Ford’s account, Keyser seems to be the easier target of a smear campaign by the defenders of Ford’s false accusation.
Conservative women who listen to Rush Limbaugh don’t have a clue about what goes on in the real world.
The Intel community watchdog said the whistleblower held political bias against Donald Trump in favor of one of the presidential candidates. Instead of this bogus impeachment against Trump, the candidate in question should be disqualified from the race.