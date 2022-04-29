Why is this question never asked in the media when an officer-involved incident occurs: What would have happened had the individual complied with the officer's instructions? It is contributory negligence in many cases, but it is overlooked.
Curious squawker, Herschel Walker is a really great guy and a questionable businessman. The exaggerations regarding his business venture success and his loan repayment failures have been outed in the Atlanta Journal. Coming back to Georgia to run for a public office he is unqualified for is most unfortunate. The Patriot
In reading this publication, I am reminded it is Harper Lee’s birthday today. As I read the paper, I overhear the N-word being thrown around without abandon at a local bar. "To Kill a Mocking Bird," sadly, is still relevant. RIP, Ms. Lee.
Congratulations to the Merry Acres folks who were able to keep encroachment out of their neighborhood. This time, the commissioners listened.
You Squawkers need to chill out; listen to some Allman Brothers.
It's not a matter of disrespect: Any legitimate contest to name the "best" at something for a certain year should include people who were alive and active during that year. If I'd known he was eligible, I would have nominated Doc Suttles.
Finally, Leisa Blount can get back to doing her job. It's a farce that she faced such scrutiny when she was obviously being harassed by an employee with less-than-honorable intent. Congratulations, Leisa.
The GDP fell to -1.4 for the first quarter of the year, and a recession is looming but Biden continues to propose new spending. That is exactly the wrong way to end the economic mess he has led us into.
Don't worry, Ludwig, I don't think Baldacci is sweating your ramblings.
One more time people, China is not our friend.
Forgive student loans? How's that gonna work? What about the millions of hard-working folks who survived on bread and peanut butter while paying their loans off?
Combined $32 million for Radium Springs, the bus station and the art museum. If that money was strictly used to fight crime by hiring more cops and prosecutors, this city would prosper more than imaginable.
Oh, so it's OK for Herschel Walker to beat his wife as long as no one sees it? Just what we need, an advocate for another perversion of "don't ask, don't tell."
Biden has driven our country in the ditch. Could you honestly vote for this group again? We're not all dumb are we?
We should not be surprised by Republicans' agendas and moral outlook. A Politico poll of GOP voters shares their beliefs on candidates: 38% see racist remarks as a problem, 47%, anti-semantic remarks and 25%, homophonic remarks. Some 67% think domestic violence is a disqualifying issue, yet we have squawkers who want a wife-beater to be Senator.
All these asinine Squawkbox comments about national politics vilifying the "other" party based only on affiliation, not on merit, shows a sharp lack of intelligence, a population without the ability to think for itself, spineless individuals easily led without the capacity for originality.
