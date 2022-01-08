On your college football bowl poll, where is the choice “WHO CARES?”
Is there any way we can have our prisoners pick up the trash on our roadways? Someone please address this issue?
SMRs, just wait, your leader will help Stacey Abrams get elected, just like he helped the Reverend, and Georgia will be True Blue.
I believe that Dougherty County using funds to purchase 10,000 masks for a population of over 90,000 residents is about the craziest thing I have heard. These tests will be given out and then sold. A person can be tested for free at the state’s Oakridge site. Spend this federal money more wisely, speaking as a county resident.
Regarding the single mother with four kids: Squawker, you had to make it a racial issue. It matters not about color. I never said that there were several dads. Please tell me how a mother with four children can make a living for five people. We can all learn something from that.
I could not believe the cost of the new bus station. Of course, the city wants to call it a transportation center, but it is a bus and cab station. The cost is millions of dollars of taxpayer money, and the need for such a center is zero. Does anyone ever see a Greyhound anymore? Or a taxi?
Congratulations on your many successful years in professional journalism, and thanks for the history of how you got to this point of your career. A lot of us got our starts in similar ways back then. Enjoy continued success.
I am always perplexed by people who begin conversations by stated, for example, “I am a Christian so I believe this.” Or “I am a patriot so I believe ...” You really don’t have to tell anyone what you are or what you believe. Those things become quite evident by what you actually do.
How can the COVID numbers in Dougherty County decrease when health care workers in the hospital and in our county ambulances are told they must go to work if they are COVID-positive and are only experiencing mild symptoms?
David Perdue is an a — clown. He’s just saying anything to try and win over the Trump crowd. What a joke.
A 49-year-old female that lives in Roswell stole over $6 million by falsifying COVID’s Paycheck Protection Program. The government recovered $2.1 million. She received a 2 1/2-year prison sentence this week. So she made $3.9 million profit. Most folks would go to jail for $1.56 million a year.
My carrier would have to get better to get bad. Wish you had him or her.
Hey, Pat Riot: First of all, you’ve probably never been in a fight in your life. You’re arrogant enough to believe that your way of thinking is the only way. You’re ignorant enough to call Pelosi and Schumer treasonous when Trump and the fools who follow him literally committed treason. You’ve wasted your life being a follower. Signed, Yours Truly
I listened and laughed at President Biden’s speech this morning. I don’t understand how he gets away with the lies. I don’t understand how some voters believe what he says. I guess it proves dumb is dumb, and nothing can be done to help these people wake up and see the truth.
