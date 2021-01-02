We are getting a look now at just how low a Democrat will go, and it appears that Ossoff and Warnock can crawl under a snake. These two men don’t have any morals, it appears.
If you are a Republican, conservative, or still thinking about who to choose for the Georgia Senate vote, choose the lesser of two evils and vote the Republican ticket. That is the only way to help control the Democrat takeover. Then do what you can to get ready for 2022 — win the House — and 2024 take the House, Senate and presidency.
Stop the squeal. Man up; you voted for a loser.
Trump may still be president, but he has never been a leader. What leader plays golf in the midst of a pandemic and failing economy? Or tries to overthrow an election he lost weeks ago? As for a squawker calling Dr. Fauci a “yapping little man [who] never met a camera he didn’t love,” give me a break. That describes ex-reality TV star and grifter-in-chief Trump exactly.
Time for some local politics. Ignorant voters choose ignorant leaders who make ignorant hires. Hello, Arlington.
I guess Perdue forgot Republicans had “total control” in 2017 and 2018, and all they accomplished was to increase the deficit by slashing taxes for their wealthy donors and corporations.
Thank you, Carlton, for an excellent paper. In my opinion, you could write for New York Times or Washington Post. But don’t. Enjoy life without pressure.
The size of the COVID virus is 100 nanometers, a billionth of a meter. You have a better chance tossing a BB through a basketball hoop and have the net catch it than you do wearing a mask and expecting it to stop COVID, either breathing in or out. It’s like putting up a chain link fence to keep mosquitoes out.
My lord and master Trump did no lose the election. The Democrats and Biden stole the election.
Isn’t it funny how Purdue and Loeffler have fought against any stimulus help for working people, and now that they both are fighting to keep their Senate seats they all of a sudden are all for more stimulus. Their god has demanded McConnell authorize a $2,000 stimulus check for all deserving citizens, so Loffler and Purdue — in lock-step — change their opinion. If God says yes, it must be.
Do the math. Jon Ossoff + Raphael Warnock as Senators = $4,000 a year more taxes Georgia families will pay.
I have seen hundreds of Loeffler and Perdue ads on TV. I have not seen nor heard one thing they intend to do to make the lives of everyday Georgians or Americans better. Just false attacks against their opponents.
Got a political ad in the mail from the Democratic Party reminding my father to get out and vote. My father died in 2010.
Ossoff and Warnock have raised over $100 million apiece for this runoff election with more than 80% coming from out of state. They don’t owe anything to the people of Georgia, they are indebted to the Democratic Party. Remember, Hitler was the leader of the National Socialist party in Germany in the 1930s. That didn’t go well. Beware.
Mississippi State showed its true colors after the Armed Forces Bowl with Tulsa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.