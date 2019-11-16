Winston Oxford is drinking the same Kool-aid as Billy Mathis and Rick Muggridge. Only a Quacksalver hospital group would ever come to Albany to run the proposed Lee County Hospital. It doesn’t take four years to find a truly qualified hospital group. They are now down to scraping the bottom of the barrel with time running out.
Arlington, Georgia, was once a small thriving city known for its May Day celebration. But due to the pettiness and inflated egos of elected officials, Arlington has become a ghost town.
Winston Oxford is a helluva team player in Lee County. While the other county officials run and hide, ducking all questions about the hospital that most likely will never be built, Winston boldly puts as good a face on the fiasco as possible. Where are the county commissioners hiding?
Oxford Construction, you should be ashamed of the substandard paving of Stuart Avenue, not your typical quality. City of Albany: Take notice for future projects.
Two questions for our district attorney, who appears to be hiding until the next election: Where do those charges against Roger Marietta stand, and why didn’t you show up for the press conference about the homeless lady’s murder? Are you avoiding all the tough questions until re-election?
The lady can’t be paid for legitimate contract work, but millions of dollars will be wasted on a crime magnet disguised as a “Rails To Trails” project. Only in Albany.
I’m sure the ASU critics will come out about this small drop in enrollment, but you might take a look at some of the other colleges in the area before you start complaining. ABAC had a huge drop, and Georgia Southwestern’s growth puts it at about half of Albany State’s enrollment.
My friends and I attended the Phoebe Senior Citizens Golden Key Seminar today and were blown away by all the community support, the informative lecture, the excellent food, and most of all, the beautiful “bossy” lady who honored us with her smiles, kindness, compassion and listening ear. Thank you, Phoebe, for promoting all that positiveness in the community. Please keep it up.
Glad to see the ASU-FAMU game being restarted. That was always a great game and will draw a huge crowd.
So squawker shrugs off the Alabama loss to LSU as simply “stuff happens,” but it sure is a different story when UGA loses a game. They laugh and poke fun and says it spells doomsday. Things sure change when the loser is on the other foot.
I guess Roger Marietta’s parting gift will be all those new speed bumps on Forrest Glen. Thanks a bunch, Roger.
Everyone said having so many students register for Albany State was a “good problem,” but it’s not when there’s nowhere for students to stay. If expansion is the goal, the University System should provide housing for the students.
Seems like Christa Cotton’s mixers received a free front page ad — just advertising others have to pay for.
I guess this week it is Will Geer’s alter-ego Paul Harvey’s time to come out of the woodwork. Thank good John Brinkley was rescued on his latest fishing trip. I am sure he will be back next week.