So ... Sudaban is leaving. I guess that means another million dollars to hire an outside search firm ... whose recommendation will be ignored and we'll again pick the worst person for the job. And ... life goes on.
The deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were not "accidents."
it was horrible for the eight people killed by the Atlanta gunman, but to fly our flags at half-mast for a week or two? For so many of us, including Patriots owner Robert Kraft, we know what goes on in those massage parlors. They do not make their money performing massages.
Twelve U.S. House Republicans voted not to honor police officers that protected the Capitol against insurrectionists on Jan. 6. Republicans object to the word insurrection being used, even though it was Trump's insurrection trying to revolt against civil authority.
Problems with the Post Office? Why not turn it over to Amazon? They get the job done.
The Albany Herald's Squawkbox began as a place for one to speak anonymously. Publishing pseudonyms two squawkers have given themselves has allowed established "identities." The effect is divisiveness, anger and hate. Why allow pseudonyms?
Trump blamed China for COVID-19. Trump supporters attack and kill Asian Americans. I'm sure it's not related.
After 60 days of this administration you have to ask: How did Trump lose to Biden? It's actually simple ... people voted against Trump, not for Biden. This was all on Trump’s shoulders due to his arrogance. GOP must find someone who can really beat Biden, and that is not Trump.
Mediacom, Why are channels 102 through 133 constantly losing their signal from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.?
Sorry, you don't die from natural causes at the age of 66, especially if you are healthy and in great shape. 2 + 2 still equals 4. One can easily figure out what happened to the Marvelous one.
Lee County Sheriff: What was the outcome the high-speed chase your department conducted on Philema Road last Friday morning?
American citizenship should guarantee a citizen the opportunity to apply for a job without competition from any non-citizens. All citizens should receive all services they require before any non-citizens. We are far from this goal, and the government allows entry into this country of more non-citizens. Just who are we paying to support?
Mr. Fletcher, did you fail to read the article by The Washington Post regarding a correction of false Trump quotes? Kinda know which side of the fence you sit on. I know you are a good reporter, but, please do not publish falsehoods.
I just heard that Gov. Kemp has left his wife to marry Stacey Abrams.
All you complaining about Republican senators voting against the 1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, are missing the point. They were voting against all the pork in the bill such as funding for teachers unions and money to illegal aliens. Of course, if the Dems had included funds only for COVID relief, it would have passed unanimously.
It would be nice if the Herald and EDC could publish monthly what new businesses are coming to the Albany area.
