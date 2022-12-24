Whether you call yourself a conservative, a liberal, a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent, I wish all of you Albany Herald squawkers a merry Christmas. May we all receive the gift of discernment.

The Albany and Dougherty County commissioners who think they’re winning points with anyone by showing how tough they are and in the process jeopardizing some $170 million in tax money that we’ll have to make up, I hope you all have the worst Christmas imaginable. Your power play impacts our pocketbook ... not what you were elected to do.

