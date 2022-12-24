...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM
CST/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the upper teens
to lower 20s tonight and Sunday night.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds around 5 mph will also create the
potential for wind chills in the low to mid teens at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Whether you call yourself a conservative, a liberal, a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent, I wish all of you Albany Herald squawkers a merry Christmas. May we all receive the gift of discernment.
The Albany and Dougherty County commissioners who think they’re winning points with anyone by showing how tough they are and in the process jeopardizing some $170 million in tax money that we’ll have to make up, I hope you all have the worst Christmas imaginable. Your power play impacts our pocketbook ... not what you were elected to do.
The good, the bad and the ugly ... or is it the citizens, the city of Albany and the traffic cameras?
City and county officials: You think any person who actually pays taxes thinks either of you is right or wrong? Get it through your thick egos: We don’t “side” with either of you. We want this matter handled the way sensible elected officials should handle such matters.
Please don’t forget to leave your paper carrier a token of your appreciation for all the hard work they do. My husband and I gripe if a paper is occasionally missed, but a lot of times it is not the carrier’s fault. They are hard-working people who do a job a lot of us would never want to do. Please don’t forget them. (P.S. I am not a carrier).
No, I’m sorry, you cannot borrow my car. If you drive through a school zone, I get the ticket.
Hey, Pat Riot: I saw Santa at the Mall. He got your request. Rather than disappoint you, he tasked me with the reply. You will receive the secret dry mist spray that Herschel was selling. Mix two packets in your Trump Kool-Aid. When you wake Christmas morning you will be released from the QAnon spell, returning your ability to discern stuff from Shinola.
You Georgia folks who’ve already booked flights to LA ... might want to see how the Peach Bowl goes.
Making sense in the USA: Many Virginia police with thermal image helicopters chased to return a llama to its pen while Biden’s Homeland Security abets and releases 2 million undocumented and unvetted illegals to freely roam cities throughout America. What a great blessing they are not llamas.
Does anyone know that Zelenskyy is against Christian values and has closed many churches in Ukraine? Wake up, America.
Hats off to everyone at Brad Lanier Oil and Homerun Foods for their professional level of service and extra large commitment to the success of our local economy. The Patriot
As many have already speculated, Trump lies again (and again). For years, he claimed that he wouldn’t release his tax returns because he was under audit. Now we find out he wasn’t under audit. What’s sad is that, despite his horrific dishonesty, Republicans will rationalize his behavior and still support him. The Equality Man
First Freddie, now Dansby. The Braves front office has a strange way of trying to hold on to the team’s top players. I guess Acuna, Harris and Albies are next.
Lest we forget, a big thank-you to all the physicians, nurses and staff at Phoebe and other area health care facilities for their work during the pandemic. You all are heroes.
