Those of us who are not bamboozled by Trump and his minions (or even agree with him) exercise our right to free speech when squawking in The Herald. But I agree with the squawker: Our greatest impact will be to vote Trump and his enablers out of office.
Squawker, you couldn't be more wrong. Even before Jimmy Carter won the presidency, SOWEGA was on the map in DC. Plenty of history there. It's conversation, debate and the expression of views, not whining, unless, of course, you don't vote.
"We've been conditioned to think that only politicians can solve our problems. But at some point, maybe we will wake up and recognize that it is politicians who created our problems." Dr. Ben Carson
Many young people want what Willie Adams has, but are unwilling to work for what he has become. Many don't have the kind of mother he had. The lack of parental guidance is one of the biggest problems today's youth face.
An amusing squawk from a sanctimonious liberal that believes that the last three years of Trump's successes are due to Obama. If so, the previous coach of LSU can claim that he deserves credit for their NCAA football championship.
The AJC reports that Georgia is the 34th-most educated state in the country. Most states below us are in the Deep South. “In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is King.”
Squawker, in regard to your question "How do you know what Jesus would do?" One possible answer is by remembering the examples Jesus set. Are you at all familiar with the New Testament and the gospel books of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John? They offer numerous examples that might provide a clue.
Watching the Senate trial is like watching a program on a DVD with the repeat feature on. Eight hours of Adam Schiff telling the same lies over and over and over again.
To the racist squawker who complained about the coverage given to Martin Luther King Jr. First off, in your illiterate little mind, you forgot to add the Jr. to his name. The day was in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Secondly, the cleaners called, they were able to clean all your white sheets. They were even able to cut the eye-holes in the hoods. I mean pillow cases, like you wanted.
In 1989, the "individual mandate" that every household obtain adequate health care coverage was proposed by the Heritage Foundation. It was supported in Congress by Republicans like Newt Gringrich, Chuck Grassley and Orin Hatch. In 2006, Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney signed legislation that mandated state health care services subsidized for the uninsured. Democrats and Obama mandated universal health care for uninsured Americans in 2009. Republican-controlled states block Medicaid funding.
The way the Democratic party is heading today, it will ultimately wind up getting a terrorist organization designation. The "no way but our way" nonsense has got to stop.
Carlton, The Albany Herald is the best I have ever seen it since you took over. You and I think very much the same way. I am 92 years old ... what's your reason for it? Keep thinking for your readers. We need it.
