It's mind blowing to read some of the squawks from people in this area. They are ignorant, racist and even a little frightening. The worst part of it is that most of these squawkers consider themselves Christians. These people are the same Christians who justified slavery and its many inhumanities with scriptures from the Bible. They are the people who will put their own lives at risk to vote again for the worst guy to ever reside in the White House.
How can Kelly Loeffler say she will never vote for new taxes? With all these government handouts, even a slow senior like myself knows someone is going to pay for all this, and it is us. This is above and beyond what our prior taxes covered.
Where is Ben Roberts?
We're going to have to retire the phrase "avoid it like the plague" because apparently most people don't. That Masked Man
What a swell guy David Perdue is. He drove his van to Texas, picked up a bunch of "bad hombres," and brought them back to work on the Fort Valley pecan plantation. He saved the day.
Why haven't DCSS custodians received hazard pay? My wife is a custodian, and they have to sanitize all areas when they don't know who they have come in contact with. I was very upset to learn a custodian tested positive and has been around others. DCSS custodians come to work every day and do their best to keep all staff safe, but they are not considered essential workers? My wife means the world to me and I know all these custodians have family who care about them as well.
The state of Georgia ranks fifth in the country with the number of coronavirus cases. With the governor we have, why can't we be No. 1?
If religion had flexibility, there wouldn’t be so many divisions. Christians are divided in so many denominations. Catholics and Protestants killed each in Ireland for decades. To escape persecution, Mormons had to flee to Utah. Similarly, Islam is divided so much that Shias and Sunnis have been killing each other for centuries.
Sure, Albany Humane can brag about low euthanasia rate if they are not bringing animals in. If they don’t run as an open intake shelter, they are not honoring city/county contracts. Why is the community funding them? Isn’t the whole point of an animal shelter to house and care for all stray/neglected animals? Let someone who actually cares about animals and the community run Albany Humane Society.
How about instead of defunding the police and doing away with prisons, you just start to raise children to respect authority and obey the law? Without criminal behavior, there is no need for police and jails.
Christmas, Thanksgiving in New York City after the Chinese flu has gone? Not very likely. People can't run, fly or cruise their way out of NYC quickly enough these days. DeBlasio, Cuomo and the New York legislature have done a top-notch job of ruining their gold mine with a "no bail required" law, huge cuts to their gang task force, spitting on the Law Enforcement community weekly, etc.
Sitting, sweating wasting time in long lines at the bank drive-thru is ridiculous. It's time the banks re-opened.
