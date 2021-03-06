Wheaton should have mentioned the real reason Mike left. They keep stating vague reasons and blaming a $2 raise — reality is that he stood up for us employees who have worked through floods, tornadoes and pandemics to keep the world going and who have yet to receive any additional compensation. We heard you, Billy, loud and clear.
They're being called Billy and the Bobbleheads ... the Lee County Commission chairman and his two yes-men who do whatever he tells them. Our government has been taken over by people who have their own interests at heart. We need to get them off the commission.
I live on my social security and things can get tight, but I still feel guilty about getting the stimulus. I keep some, but then I use this as my chance to donate to my favorite charities. I also purchase some gift cards and hand them out to various people I see that look like they could use a little pick-me-up.
The National Guard troops protecting the petrified democrats are being fed bad food, and as a result some are getting sick. They ought to be feeding Pelosi and Schumer that garbage. Those two are terrified of the American people.
Some Democrats can’t get it through their thick skulls that raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour will destroy millions of jobs because small businesses would not be able to afford to pay those wages.
H.R. 127 and the rest of the Democratic gun control bills in Congress have nothing to do with stopping violent crime and everything to do with trying to demonize, harass, and incarcerate law-abiding gun owners as retribution for electing Donald Trump in 2016.
It is ridiculous how many people are flying through stop signs in Albany. If you think it's cool, you're wrong. You're just stupid and apparently could care less who ends up hurt.
It appears that Lee County’s leading bow tie and bobbleheads are at it again since booting out a great manager. Funny how the main bobble writes how great his leader is, the same leader who assisted him with keeping a commission seat after paying hush money in the past. Our community already feels the impact of Sistrunk leaving as others scramble to get things done.
My wife had seen where Dr. Suess books that have been banned are now instant collectors items and are very expensive. We went through our bookcase and found three of them. A little research tells me they are selling for between $400-$1,500 each. Only in America.
Squawker: The only reason consultants are hired is because our city leaders have no idea how to manage local government.
To the person who asked why Congressman Scott voted against the Biden relief package: Only 9 percent of all those funds were for COVID-19 relief. It is a package of Nancy Pelosi’s wants. It is really sad that we can’t help the many people who need it.
I just moved in the downtown area. It's a shame there is not a grocery store or some sort of store in downtown Albany. You gotta travel too far to find a decent store to shop for groceries. Downtown needs to do better with places to shop.
