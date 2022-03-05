I don't care for Biden, but I'm glad Trump isn't president now. He'd be sending weapons, missiles and tanks to Russia.
Wouldn’t it be lovely if some clever hacker could get control of a large, unmanned satellite and send it out of orbit on a trajectory ending in the Kremlin with Putin in residence?
Putin is proving to be one of the world's most evil villains, and yet Donald Trump and his minions -- like that idiotic congresswoman from Georgia -- continue to praise this international criminal. I'm certain it won't be Biden, but I hope and pray America doesn't make the awful mistake of putting this clown back into office.
I sure I’m wrong, but does anyone else see this courthouse damage and repair as a seeming fiasco? The courts are backed up while now the whole judicial process is waiting for a counter top? Get a $40 piece of plywood and $20 jigsaw and get to it. Jeez.
Joe Biden is the perfect example why Democrats should not be allowed to vote.
The Beatles were the greatest rock band ever.
I loved, loved, loved the Gary Allan concert at the Civic Center. It was sad to see so many empty seats in the grand old building. Spectra is trying like crazy to bring quality entertainment to Albany, but if we don't support it, we're going to become a wasteland as far as entertainment goes.
Do we still pay those clowns on the Albany City Commission when they don't meet to do the city's work? If they can't find anything to work on, call a few citizens and ask them.
Biden’s dealing with the Ukraine situation has been nothing short of wimpy, wimpy, wimpy. It would be wonderful to have an honest to goodness president.
Looks like Putin has made the ultimate fatal military mistake: He has overestimated his abilities and underestimate his enemy’s abilities.
Let's see ... We have a sewer system that is in shambles and is expected to cost a couple of hundred million dollars; we have rampant poverty all over the place; we have an untrained job force that needs to obtain skills; we have corruption at all levels, and our City Commission doesn't meet because there are "no agenda items?"
The latest polls indicate that the Democrats will retain control of the House and the Senate because COVID-19 has killed off a lot of right-wing voters. All of those changes to the voting rules that favor the right-wingers will be for nothing.
Hey squawker, I or anyone else cannot know what all white people think. But we are all aware that until the puppeteer tells those like you what to think you would not verbalize the tropes you once knew were just nonsensical racist utterances. I wonder when the puppeteer is in prison will he still be able to help you verbalize your innermost thoughts?
So sad, even with the ugly display of many GOP "leaders," we still stoop to making every issue about race, giving the Marjorie T. Greens of the world a forum that they don't deserve. She got her marching orders from Trump and has become a huge embarrassment to our state and the nation. Someone please shut this fool up.
