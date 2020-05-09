Did the coronavirus kill the Municipal Court investigation or is it on a ventilator somewhere?
I know the tobacco lobby pays a lot of bribe money to Georgia legislators, but it’s ridiculous not to raise taxes on this poisonous product that should be banned. It will help with our shortfall and help save lives. Do it!
Wait a minute. Whispering Pines and Stuart Avenue were re-surfaced less than a year ago. If this one isn’t a freebie do-over, we taxpayers are getting screwed ... again. Or maybe someone downtown is stuffing cash into his or her pockets.
One thing this virus has done is to create a nation of instant geniuses. They might only read at a sixth-grade level, but people have suddenly become Rhodes Scholars in the knowledge of law, government, medicine, economics, sociology and so much more. How? They read it on Facebook, of course. Marvelous.
Stop blaming our great president for the virus. He’s done all any one man can. He has more important things to do than worry about people wearing stupid masks and staying 6 feet apart. He’s preparing to lead America and the world to greatness.
Case in point, the laws are still being broken. As I said, the police are not arresting them because they don’t want to deal with them or have them in jail. I have three cases where this happened in a week and a half. One of those resulted in a shooting death.
I’m so excited ... it’s time to take out the garbage. What should I wear?
My mama was a hair dresser for 38 years. Three cheers for the hair dresser in Texas that stood up for her rights and won.
Rock on, Queen Bee. Thank you for continuing to play a variety of music throughout the virus shutdown. You’ve kept my family entertained.
SMRs, perhaps you should coordinate your squawks. One stated that the S-T-I-M-U-L-U-S is to help S-T-I-M-U-L-A-T-E the economy. Another complained that Nancy Pelosi wants another $800 billion in aid to “bankrupt the country.” Apparently neither studied Civics in high school or they would know Nancy doesn’t have the power to do that. They would also know that both Moscow Mitch and the Lying King had to sign off on the aid. Signed, Yours Truly
You SMRs got to stop listening to Fox News if you want to keep up with us smart Democrats in the Squawkbox.
53 transcripts were released regarding Shifty Schiff’s investigation of Donald Trump and found zero evidence of Russian collusion, despite Schiff’s claim he had ample evidence. Schiff should be removed; he is a corrupt snake in the grass.
I wish we had a real television station in Albany.
The great Donald Trump will always be my president; no Democrat will ever be allowed in the White House again.
If “yours truly” was a Marine, I’d like to know his date of graduation from boot camp, his platoon number and his rank when released from active duty. That will tell me all I need to know.
What were the young men doing out at 1 a.m. when they were shot? Why did their parents allow them to be out after curfew? The curfew is 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., isn’t it? Just how many stops and arrests have been made to enforce this curfew?
