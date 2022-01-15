I understand Trump is demanding a review of the fourth quarter of the Alabama-Georgia game, as he concludes Alabama is the rightful winner. America, don’t believe your lying eyes. Hey, it works for 35% of you.
Strive2Thrive is not a handout. It is a program that helps families get off subsidy programs. If complainers would put as much energy into volunteering to help as they do complaining, more positive change could take place.
Whine all you want, T. Gamble, the Dogs didn’t just win the national championship, they earned it. You Auburn fans keep dreaming of past glory ... us Dawgs are going to howl at the moon for the rest of the year. Woof! Woof! Woof!
For someone who claimed he was going to unite the country, Biden’s Georgia speech was aimed squarely at dividing us. He’s done this repeatedly over the past year, but he gets more radical as his administration goes down in flames.
The moon and the stars are lining up. Stacey Abrams is set to be the next Georgia governor, and Hillary is returning in 2024 to become our next president.
Nothing like having a would-be hippie Editor who writes about music when there’s so much more important stuff going on in our city, state and nation. I don’t want to be entertained, I want to be educated.
“The truth has no defense against a fool determined to believe a lie.” — Mark Twain. So give it up, Yours Truly. You can’t push Jell-o uphill.
♦ Biden was supposed to speak in Atlanta about election reform. I have a message for him: Keep your ain Washington. We don’t want you here.
With crime skyrocketing, reading in the Herald about a middle Georgia man going back to prison, and the guy is 36 years old and had 14, yes 14, prior convictions! He was arrested for selling drugs and with two pistols in his car. Some of his arrests were aggravated assault, armed robbery, etc. Maybe Georgia needs a build a lot of new prisons.
Hey Pat Riot, you need to get your meds refilled ASAP; if you aren’t smart enough to drive most pharmacies will deliver or maybe you can get that neighbor you are always bragging about go get them for you. What you wrote in Thursday’s Squawkbox didn’t make any sense whatsoever.
Perdue and Kemp want to abolish gun licenses and allow open carry of weapons for everyone in the state even the felons. What will the police do to protect us?
The silence from across the Chattahoochee River is deafening today. And thousands from Georgia will watch the replay today, but probably only one (Saban) from ‘bamer. How ‘bout them Dawgs!
COVID affects many things in our society. One thing is the economy, If you are an unvaccinated Trumpster, you are part of the problem and have lost your right to complain.
I listened to President Biden make his speech this morning. He spoke of America being a country of laws, yet he does nothing to solve the problems he has created through his bad policies. I laughed but find nothing funny. It is a shame.
Enjoyed the Dawgs’ big team win and Stetson Bennet’s personal success. Let’s quell the retort about being a “walk-on” rather than a “5-star recruit” quarterback.
