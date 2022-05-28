To all the gun-totin’ Texas cops who showed up at the school but hesitated to go in because they might have been shot: Yellow posers of Texas.
You are right squawker. Georgia can’t be the worst state to live in. After all, there is Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas. Being fifth from the bottom is something to crow about.
The fact that Herschel Walker lived in Texas until last year isn’t what makes him a poor choice. He is totally clueless. His nonsensical gibberish to legitimate questions shows his total ignorance. And that’s on top of all the whoppers he’s told. Why send another simple-minded person from Georgia to Congress?
A big thank you to Albany Auto Service for superior workmanship, consideration and kindness. An outstanding local business.
We had few gun laws in the ’70s and didn’t have problems with gun violence and school shootings. What has changed is culture. Add that to family breakdowns, drugs, video games and Hollywood movies that glorify gun violence. People are the problem, not the guns.
All you RINOs, please stop trying to overthrow democracy and the Constitution in our country.
I don’t know how to act my age. I’ve never been this old before.
I saw a car pulling into the Albany Civic Center for Lee County High School’s graduation with a F--K Biden bumper sticker, only letters were not left out. This classless person shows the mindset of the right-wing nutjobs who probably are aghast at swear words in rap lyrics. Stay in Lee County.
Hate to break it to you Democrats looking for a “Trump Candidates Defeat” in the GOP governor’s primary, but my vote for Kemp had nothing to do with Trump. I thought Perdue was a weak candidate to run against the gap-toothed nibbler.
The whole world watched the ex-Prez throw Ukraine under the Russian bus for his own political purposes. Biden had the courage to say out loud that we will help our friends when they are attacked.
Sorry for being away a bit, as I’ve been battling cancer. I truly thought by now that the editors would have quit printing the dribble Yours Truly seemed to need to say. He ain’t that smart. The Republican
Ole tantrum queen Whoopi Goldberg says if abortion is banned then they will come for our guns. I sure hope she knocks on my front door. The Patriot
Where do I go to get a permit that allows me to park in fire lanes and handicap spaces and not worry about getting a ticket?
The people who elected Marjory Greene are as bad as she is, and that’s pretty bad. She does nothing, is worthless, and acts like the ignorant, spoiled brat she is while “serving” in Congress. You people who voted for her must not care that she is completely ignored in Congress.
If you think we have been losing population in Dougherty County, just wait. With a radical county commission chairman with no training or ability to run anything but a church, Dougherty County will see a mass exit.
When will folks realize there is something societally wrong resulting in these shootings, not just the availability of one of many means of causing injury.
