I see where Sen. Ossoff is proud to expand the nonprofit Helping Mamas to Albany. Another giveaway program to help continue the destruction of the black family. Another program to provide young mamas with no husbands with free stuff. Democrats want to keep blacks in their grasp with free stuff. Never mind teaching responsibilities or self-help.
Like Mr. Kirchdorfer, I am a backyard birder. And the church across street and at neighbors’. Everywhere. Have bird houses and feeders. Clean water in baths. I’m hooked on birds.
Bad news from The Albany Herald. Lost our carrier, so paper will now come in the mail. Problem is our mail delivery ranges from noon until 8 p.m. and sometimes is not delivered at all. Is this just more bad news for residents of Dougherty? Last one out, turn off the lights?
Let’s keep Jay Bookman. It’s crazy not accepting Medicaid expansion, helping citizens and saving local hospitals. Obama is no longer president. Get over him
You know when the right-wingers controlled Congress under Trump, the Chaos Caucus raised the debt-limit three times and there was not even a fuss. Since there is an adult in the White House now, the Chaos Caucus thinks the government should not pay its bills.
My New Year’s resolution was to become a tri-athlete. I tried, but ... I’m no athlete.
I know that the lights on at dusk, dawn and when raining is a state law, and it’s not being enforced just like the pull-up-your-pants ordinance. This isn’t a Squawker problem, this is a police problem. None of these traffic laws or ordinances are being enforced.
If John Kerry and/or Al Gore was really concerned about climate change, they would stop polluting the air flying planes all other the world. The could accomplish the same thing by having Zoom calls.
I’m watching “Young Shelton” on our local CBS station, and the reception is horrible. Keeps breaking up. Come on, man, get it together.
Perhaps crime would go down in Albany if our police department got off their butts and actually went after criminals. But, no, they have their cameras in school zones sending out often phony tickets that are costing citizens thousands of dollars a week.
To the coward too scared to sign their squawk: You’ll never call me out because I don’t lie. Elon Musk fed Fox News a bunch of lies because he knows their viewers are stupid enough to believe it and to detract from his own mess. So I’ll continue living my great life while the bubble has already burst on your hate-filled existence. Signed, Yours Truly
While Democrats try to pass legislation to make middle-class lives better, Trumpsters soil themselves over a laptop. Pathetic.
Why is it greed to want to keep the money you earned but not greed to want to take somebody else’s money?
“Hiding behind my keyboard?” ... Oh, really? The only keyboard I have is a $12 flip phone from the dollar store. I don’t get a half-dozen government checks a month and a free phone like you do.
Instead of “Stop the Steal,” the right-wingers should just “Stop the Stupid.” Try to act like an adult.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.