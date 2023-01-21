I see where Sen. Ossoff is proud to expand the nonprofit Helping Mamas to Albany. Another giveaway program to help continue the destruction of the black family. Another program to provide young mamas with no husbands with free stuff. Democrats want to keep blacks in their grasp with free stuff. Never mind teaching responsibilities or self-help.

Like Mr. Kirchdorfer, I am a backyard birder. And the church across street and at neighbors’. Everywhere. Have bird houses and feeders. Clean water in baths. I’m hooked on birds.

Tags

More Features

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated