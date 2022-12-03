...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Slow down when approaching intersections.
&&
It’s Thursday, and my husband and I just left Doublegate Country Club, where we saw the rudest, most I’ll-mannered little girls. They were about 8 or 9 years old. They were running all over the place, they were loud, and I don’t think they were ever corrected. You mothers should teach them how to act in public. Maybe you were loving the wine too much.
Another dead deer on Mud Creek Road in rural western Dougherty County. Drivers won’t slow down. I recognize most of the deer killed because I have seen them numerous times at the same location the past three months. Kind of like my pet being killed. I drive 25 to 40 mph.
Joe Biden has done a whole lot for this country ... a whole lot of nothing.
So now taxpayers pay for crosswalk guards and school zone cameras.
Seems odd, so many squawkers are judging Hershel; maybe I should remind them that there is one judge, God.
Watching Walker sound bites from his rallies is like going to a first-grade recital. No matter the performance quality, everyone in the audience is duty-bound to clap and cheer enthusiastically. I wish his rallies had as much substance.
School zone safety is what they call it, but it is all about the money.
Squawkers, it warms my heart to know how often you think of me. One squawker suggested (though I suspect insincerely) that I get my own column while another wishes I would just go away. Fear not squawkers, my wife and I love Albany, and we’re not going anywhere. And there are two things you can do about it: nothing and like it. Signed, Yours Truly
A lot of these Squawkers have no idea what is going on at City Hall.
How is it that the Georgia Democratic Party and the Georgia Republican Party cannot put forth better candidates than Warnock and Walker? Both are liars, deceivers and scoundrels. They will fit in well with the politicians in Washington.
All these local TV ads about black voters putting black officials in office are as dumb as they are offensive. I guess these racists don’t realize that if Herschel Walker wins, there will still be a black Georgia senator.
You’re a babbling, incoherent, arrogant nutcase, YT, and any cognizant, decent person knows it.
Good to see the do-nothing Albany City Commission carried through with their self-raise. All you people who claim they deserve more money are not paying attention. Their justification for getting additional pay: All those phone calls they answer. What a laugh. They’re do-nothings who deserve nothing.
Gen. Moore was a great American, but Fort Benning will always be Fort Benning, just as MLK Drive will always be River Road.
No again, squawker. Trace the issues with mail delivery. You will find the origins are rooted in the incompetent Trump appointee’s policy which purposely slowed mail delivery to impact the 2020 election. Do the work, research then squawk findings rooted in facts.
What was the promised ROI from the traffic cameras in school zones?
Why are we paying someone to pass out “I voted” stickers? What a waste of taxpayer money. All adults are capable of picking up a sticker if they want one.
