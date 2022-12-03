It’s Thursday, and my husband and I just left Doublegate Country Club, where we saw the rudest, most I’ll-mannered little girls. They were about 8 or 9 years old. They were running all over the place, they were loud, and I don’t think they were ever corrected. You mothers should teach them how to act in public. Maybe you were loving the wine too much.

Another dead deer on Mud Creek Road in rural western Dougherty County. Drivers won’t slow down. I recognize most of the deer killed because I have seen them numerous times at the same location the past three months. Kind of like my pet being killed. I drive 25 to 40 mph.

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
