squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I live two blocks from Sherwood Baptist Church. If the Transwaste bid is supposed to increase the fee in the future to $32, my August 2020 city of Albany garbage fee is $32.86. Whose posterior are they pulling these figures from? Inquiring minds want to know.
So no cipher and no Seven Little Words in the Thursday paper. Really?
I’m sick of hearing the push for mail-in voting. fraud at the highest level. If I can go into stores with a mask, I can certainly go vote in person with a mask, although I think that masks are a farce and do not protect anybody. Absentee ballots for registered voters are OK if they are verified to be legal registrants. So sick of Democrat BS.
I don’t know which is worse: listening to Trump lie or listening to my conservative wife tell me I am wrong again. I am hopeful for a new president or a divorce lawyer.
Excellent column, Carlton. If our city officials can’t be trusted to do what they agreed to do, what can they be trusted for?
Funny to watch so many of these speakers at the Democratic Convention supporting Biden when they know that they were not considered as his vice president because of their gender and/or the color of their skin and they are OK with that? Complete hypocrisy.
You think Luke Bryan’s company is going to be able to pick up our garbage? There’s a metaphor in there somewhere.
So Steve Bannon, another Trump crony, has been arrested, but Trump himself is guilty of nothing? Just a coincidence, I guess, that this righteous man sent by God was surrounded by crooks. That Masked Man
Any Republican Georgia representative that I get to vote for who supports or voted for David Ralston will never get my vote again. I’ll cast a blank ballot instead.
Trumpters, please explain how the greatest president ever has let foreign countries beat down the COVID-19 virus and we can’t. The U.S. used to be the leader of the free world. Under Trump, we follow.
Time to use every tactic known to single out those illegally carrying weapons. Then make such an example of them in the criminal justice system that others will clearly get the message. You carry, you serve time.
These Democratic governors that are not stopping the violence took an oath to protect and serve the citizens of their state. They need to be held accountable with fines and possible serving time for allowing losers to loot and destroy.
Why the secrecy of what took Robert Trump’s life? Could it be COVID-19? Nah, that was just a left-wing hoax, so it couldn’t have been that.
How do companies and people succeed or change? They do it by learning from history. But there are people in the United States that think by destroying history they will become better. To think some people are so stupid they think dumping the statue of Christopher Columbus in the Boston Harbor will make them better. God have mercy on these radical people for they know not what they do.
Sleepy Joe is such a boring person. It’s only fitting he would pick a boring VP running mate in Kamala Harris. Listening to either of them speak could put a keg of dynamite to sleep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.