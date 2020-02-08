Yours Truly, our favorite local Swollen Head Squawker (SHS): We all appreciate your submission of facts straight off the DNC website. Took me almost 10 minutes to recall where I had seen your “FACTS” previously. Nice try though.
I believe Speaker Pelosi will be replaced in November after the Republicans win the House, Senate and the presidency. Her four special girlfriends will see she no longer is voted in as the minority leader. Maybe her two special boyfriends will go with her. You know their names.
Chicken Little WALB cries “the sky is falling” every time there is more than a few drops of rain. I guess some people will do anything to get viewers, but this is getting ridiculous.
Carlton must have forgotten how Subadan dropped the ball after the first tornado and the fact that she left Tampa under a cloud of questionable work problems. The only reason she was hired was purely racial. Any credit should go to the employees under her control who have to actually do the work to make people like Carlton think she is the savior of Albany.
Don’t worry, when the economy goes south — as it will — our cartoon president knows how to file bankruptcy, astute businessman that he is.
These school system officials who shut down the schools every time it rains hard should be punished. They say they’re thinking about the safety of the students, but what they’re doing is taking an extra day off ... at taxpayer expense.
How does Georgia Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop feel about Nancy Pelosi’s disrespectful actions at President Trump’s State of the Union address? Proud of her?
I think it is misleading for the president to claim such great economic leadership and success when our government spent so much more than it collected last year and compared to most years. If a family or business claimed that kind of success, either one would be headed for bankruptcy.
President Trump needs to cut all aid to foreign countries, and that would stop all Democrats cold in their tracks.
To the person responding to my squawk about Virginia: Unlike yourself, I didn’t fail history class. In fact I studied it very well and did in fact study Germany. I learned what happened when a fascist dictator corrupts low-intelligence individuals into mindlessly following him as he blatantly breaks the law. Just like that German dictator lost to a country headed by a Democrat, our current wannabe dictator will be taken down by a Democrat in the next election. Signed, Yours Truly
Misplaced concern over Albany losing its “best and brightest” in Strickland and other cases. Get serious. It’s historic in small cities and rural areas with few bright lights or well-paying jobs. Suck it up.
We are trying to figure out why the director of the school lunchrooms put safes in all the kitchens. Everyone eats free, and they are not taking in money. The school board allows him to do this. Remember we need people to run against them that will do the right thing. The board members are their boss and represent the community who voted them in. It’s all about the paycheck with a couple of them.
