Big front-page write-up in Thursday’s Herald on United Way drive to raise $750,000 for 2020. Most will be raised from hourly wage workers at P&G, Phoebe, MillerCoors, and our poorly paid school teachers. Please remember that United Way’s CEO Brian Gallagher’s compensation for 2017 was $1,663,398. The Salvation Army president’s salary was $13,000. There are huge differences in all charities and nonprofits.
Get off your phone and talk to a human.
Just because you’ve worked in the same place for 10 to 20 years does not make you qualified for a position. You need the training, education, leadership, fitness, etc. Look around the area, especially at ASU. Not a good example.
Those Rush Limbaugh nothing burgers go down good with a nice corruption milkshake ... the breakfast of drug-addled champions.
“Whistleblower.” Bahahahaha!
Trump is not qualified to be president. He can’t even double-speak correctly. He just tells one lie after another.
Why is it Mediacom’s fault that a cheap TV station like WSWG can’t keep their station on the air? Mediacom can only relay the signal that is sent to them.
On a recent visit to Emory Hospital in Atlanta, while waiting to see the doctor guess who was waiting with me? One of Phoebe’s Board of Physicians doctors. Emory and Augusta Medical School, it seems, is where all of our local doctors go for medical needs.
On the Democratic menu for today: All you can eat “nothing burgers”
A U.S. district judge in Boston has upheld Harvard’s admissions process of affirmative action for blacks and Hispanics favored over Asian-Americans. While the blacks and Hispanics score lower on admissions tests, the president of Harvard said diversity “enriches” all students. I guess Asian’s don’t count.
Oh well, it was a fun season for the Braves. Hate to see the wheels come off here just in time for the playoffs. Guess it’s time to switch to go Dawgs.
Chelsea Clinton says President Trump’s life is nothing but a scam. Talk about “the junior pot calling the kettle black.” The hits just keep coming from that family.
To the squawker trying to correct another by saying Democrats are only trying to gain facts and have not already jumped to a guilty impeachment conclusion: You have not been paying attention. These subpoenas and hearings are only for show in trying to find support for their already-made-up minds.
These people complaining about Trump filing for bankruptcy before becoming president ... he just knows how to beat the system. That’s the kind of smart man we need running our country and in charge of that multitrillion-dollar budget.
Trump demands jail, prosecution and execution for Americans doing their job investigating corruption, defying protection of the rules of the Constitution. If he’s innocent, there will be no proof, except the concrete proof Trump already has presented and admitted to the public. Trump wants to be the first American above the law. Will America be great again if breaking the law becomes above the law?
Spielberg should’ve been charged with manslaughter in Vic Morrow’s death.