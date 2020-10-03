If the squirrel in my backyard donated one or two million dollars to the Kemp campaign, then my squirrel would be as qualified as Loeffler to run for the Senate.
Chris Wallace asked Biden softball questions in the first debate, just like he did Hillary in 2016.
You really really really really really believe Trump, Don-the-Con, gives his salary to charity after he was caught stealing from a charity for children's cancer? Ha ha ha ha haaaa! Got to see the charity's tax receipts.
To Mr. Chad Warbington: I don't mind public exposure. I have worked for the N.O.R.M.L.org for more than 40 years to legalize marijuana in the state of Georgia. Please check us out. You also want to know who the pot smoker is? I can't tell you that, because I need three more to legalize the city of Albany. But please have a nice day.
Democrats can do all the planning they want in order to feel good. It will be a loss because the Republicans are going to win and the Democratic plans will be throwaways.
Thank you squawker for the "real facts" regarding the clearly political but textbook moronic decision on ASU/Darton the Regents dumped on Albany and Sowega. Tens of millions of dollars of lost revenue for the minority- and female-owned businesses that had tirelessly worked to make Darton so diverse and successful. Money that's gone forever.
Look on the bright side, Donald. If you lose the election, maybe you can write it off on your taxes. That Masked Man
The Narcs have got themselves a new black Dodge Charger with illegal dark windows that the public can't have. Next time you're in Putney, stop by and we'll smoke one and you can give me a ride.
Curious squawker, Albany State enrollment statistics are very important to everyone in our community. Darton was a highly respected and very successful institution that served all students in our area extremely well. Students "fled," as you say, because ASU doesn't rise to the same level of academic standard or respect, and likely never will.
There are things I don't like about Donald Trump, but I abhor the thought of allowing the liberals to destroy this country.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is going to be replaced by a woman who walked through every door that Ginsburg opened for her so she can promptly use her position to shut them all for others behind her.
Harry Reid changed the rules the Senate follows when he was majority leader. Mitch McConnell is following those rules which call for a simple majority to pass anything the Senate approves. Reid's rule change has come back to bite the Democrats in the butt. Reid was advised that the change could hurt the Democrats but he didn't listen. There will soon be a new Justice on the Supreme court thanks to Harry.
If I were the pope, I would kick out Biden and Pelosi from Catholicism. These two people are Catholic in name only.
It seems as if all the news media is harping about President Trump's taxes that were paid or have not been paid. My question is why no one in the press or Democtatic Party seems concerned about the million of dollars Al Sharpton owes in back taxes.
