Mahatma Gandhi once said, “If there is an idiot (like Lorenzo Heard) in power, those who elected him are well-represented”.
To the committee lover wanting honest answers: Ask yourself why only avowed Trump haters are on it, why is no exculpatory evidence allowed, why are no pro-Trump witnesses allowed, why are the committee’s “witnesses” not allowed to be cross-examined? This is a sham perpetrated by the Democrats because they are in power ... for the time being.
Still haven’t “HEARD” you say your sorry to the rest of us punk-ass fa-----. Star magazine should have your face on the cover. Paula Dean apologized for her choice of words. You should as well.
Is it really the transgender folks causing the issue? Perhaps it is those of you in your other 99% that have a need to legislate against them that are the problem. How can 1% of the population challenge your rights? Let them be them. You do you, if you can remember who you are.
Have you ever noticed the more “free” food we give away, the more “poor” there are to take it? It isn’t possible to meet the growing greed-fueled “need.”
After Mr. Heard’s actions at the recent city/county meeting, I’d be embarrassed to have a sign in my yard that reads, “I love my preacher, Rev. Lorenzo Heard.” I’d be taking it down.
Instead of repeating talking points from right-wing media, Trumpsters could take 10 minutes and Google why there is inflation. Put that GED to use.
It looks like FOX News is biased against communists, socialists, anti-American Democratic lawmakers, really woke rich Ivy League federal employees, the unreliable manure-covered mainstream media and Hilary Clinton. Good for them. The Patriot.
A full page on Muhammad Ali in Wednesday’s paper? How can any veteran, especially Vietnam veteran, or any American have anything but hate for this man that refused to wear the the uniform of his country? He was and remains a disgrace. I was never more ashamed to be a Georgian than when that Atlanta crowd picked him to light the Olympic flame.
All you among the wicked who are saying bad things about Rev. Heard, a true man of God, will pay. He will deliver us as he promised.
Emperor DaSantis has said he is going to require all Florida college students to declare their political preferences. He is telegraphing and projecting what the Republican platform is and will be in the future. I’m sure Kemp will not be outdone. After all, he signed into law that the legislature can overturn an election in Georgia if they feel that it wasn’t fair.
I kinda liked this Ludwig guy until he started bashing the Fox News Network the other day. They ain’t perfect, but personally speaking, I feel they’re the most unbiased network in the country, bar none.
I’m with you squawker: I’ll play my own music rather than listen to the crap on local radio.
Twice in the last week we have a Canadian citizen giving us advice on historical preservation and Albany Utilities. He can’t even vote in America.
Some people are prisoners of their phones, which is why they are called “CELL” phones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.