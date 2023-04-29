squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

The problem with this world today: Parents are not raising their children; children are doing whatever they want.

I arrived at Phoebe’s Imaging to have a CT scans. A great lady went to get me water. (I was about to faint, but I didn’t tell her.) The two ladies in Imaging were caring and gentle. Mya, the lady in the Lab, was the best person who has ever taken blood from me. I hate needles, but I did not feel her needle enter my arm. Thanks to all of these great people.

