The problem with this world today: Parents are not raising their children; children are doing whatever they want.
I arrived at Phoebe’s Imaging to have a CT scans. A great lady went to get me water. (I was about to faint, but I didn’t tell her.) The two ladies in Imaging were caring and gentle. Mya, the lady in the Lab, was the best person who has ever taken blood from me. I hate needles, but I did not feel her needle enter my arm. Thanks to all of these great people.
We thought we had eliminated polio in this country. New York has reported cases of polio brought by illegal immigrants that have no testing requirements.
Why do people get tickets when they aren’t driving the car? Disabled, sick, blind sometimes have other people to drive for them or pick up their medication, especially seniors. So why do we have to pay for a school zone ticket we didn’t make? Is that justice to us? We already have small income because America cares little about disability and seniors.
As long as supposed parents allow their boys to bring in drug money so that they don’t have to work, we will continue to see the decline of this once-great nation.
Thanks to the local country club for stealing a local nonprofit’s fundraiser idea to line the club’s pockets. Imitation is the best form or flattery, I guess. Maybe you could donate to the cause in exchange for the idea you stole.
With local leaders like ours, I can see the city of Albany continuing to decay and decline.
You have really outdone yourself this time, Pat Randolph, saying that it’s no big deal when people who were totally in the right get shot and often killed by someone else. You conveniently failed to mention the cheerleaders who were shot and the 6-year-old. I guess you just live in a distorted, unpatriotic world where people care only about themselves .
Have restaurants, large discount stores, supermarkets, etc. lost the ability to have their employees follow a simple dress code, hair cuts and personal hygiene? Never have I seen such disgusting appearance as in these businesses in Albany.
Squawker, it’s Prime Time. Deion Sanders is very smart, clever and highly successful. When a team goes 1-11 the previous season, the portal had better be busy. Deion will win there, as he has at every stop in his career.
Trump veterans, read the legislation that the GOP just passed in the House. Tell us why the cuts to vets in this bill is a good thing.
Squawkers talking about Biden’s age apparently missed Trump claiming that Jack Smith is trying to interfere with the 2020 election. Criminal Trump doesn’t even know what year he is running for president.
Get ready, Imbecile Joe is fixing to collapse the whole economy and start WWIII to boot.
In response to Mr. Hinshaw’s recent piece: It is important to note: a) That this employee resigned his position; b) he often missed his Sunday shifts, putting undue burden on his coworkers; c) the job requirements were presented to him at the time of hire, d) we could revert back to Blue Laws but they do not protect essential services such as the USPS.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.