Well, at least now we know that Lee County will be getting a medical center. The farce perpetrated by the Lee County Commission is an embarrassment for our county. Thank you, Phoebe.
Kemp and all the other RINOs in the GOP are trying not to incur the wrath of Trump. Kemp should realize that he will forever be on Trump’s hit list for not finding him votes during the presidential election. It’s too bad Lt. Gov. Duncan has decided to bow out. He was more of a leader than Kemp could ever hope to be.
Of course Lynn Cheney voted for 93% of Trump’s agenda. She’s a Republican and believed in many of his policies, as we all did. What she doesn’t believe in is his lies about the vote and his inciting the attack on our democracy. Any decent person Republican or Democrat that really cares about the country should feel the same.
I’ve loved Lee County before these commissioners, and I’ll love it even more when they are made to leave. Stop the corruption by learning more about Mathis/Wheaton.
Just had my first experience hauling refuse to the Dougherty County Landfill. It’s waaaay out there, but once on the property it was quite nice, well-cared-for. The personnel on site were very courteous, knowledgeable and efficient. All-in-all, a good experience. I’ll be back.
I agree with the squawker: APD needs to monitor speeding throughout the city. Drivers routinely speed on Gillionville and Westover, especially in front of Westover High School. Third Avenue to Phoebe hospital is another speedway. Not only would ticket writing generate revenue, but it would also save lives and prevent accidents.
Joe Biden was upset because the Naval graduates did not clap at his speech. The only reason to clap was when he left the podium.
School systems need a required history course of World War II for the “woke” generation to understand that our soldiers and allies not only saved our country, they saved the world. Never forget what Memorial Day is.
Let me get this straight: Come the end of June, Kemp is firing folks from unemployment?
The squawker who admitted that (s)he hasn’t worn a mask outside from Day 1 of the pandemic reminds me of Rand Paul. He’s the epidemiologist wannabe in the Senate who loves to spar with Dr. Fauci. I wonder, has the squawker been vaccinated? It’s this mentality that will keep COVID around for years.
President Biden’s actions are hurting America. I pray there is enough respect for America by foreign countries come 2024 that the next Republican president will be able to repair all damage caused by this Democratic administration. God help America.
We’ve lived on Lake Chehaw for 45 years. The first flood to our property was in July 1994, after the three decades began
I want to congratulate the Poulan Police Department for the fine job of cattle herding they did at Whiddon Mill Road. As your local bovine scatology artist, I admired your ability to move the cattle in a tight herd with no bovine scat seen anywhere on the roadway. Y’all should stick to herding cattle instead of operating that speed trap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.