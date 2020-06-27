Squawker, get the facts before squawking. Trump did not say all protesters are bad people. His reference of bad people was for those who are engaged in looting, burning, property destruction and violence.
Amazing, amazing story on the Anglin brothers and their escape from Alcatraz. More stories like this, please.
Carl Schurz, an anti-slavery activist said, "My country, right or wrong; if right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right. True patriotism is not blind faith but constant responsibility." Now is the time to set this country right, not keep the wrongs of racism and symbols of slavery.
Bo Dorough will be the best mayor we've had since the '90s if he can get rid of that worthless school zone and crossing guard at Partridge and Westgate. That school zone was put there when the church had a pre-school which closed in mid-90s. There are never any kids crossing the street there, and the closest school is almost a mile away. The crossing guard sits in his truck and never gets out, day after day.
After the Great Recession, Obama created a great economy and handed it off to Trump, and he fumbled it. That is factual.
Does anyone remember affirmative action? I did not get a job in 1980 because I was told the agency had to hire a black applicant. That was 40 years ago, and we still scream about inequality.
People who support Biden have better sense than to attend a rally in the middle of a pandemic. Most who attended Trump's rally didn't even have the sense to wear a face mask as he's convinced them that the virus is a hoax and wearing a mask is "politically correct." On the bright side, I'm hoping natural selection will take effect.
In the beginning, protest was against police brutality for George Floyd's death. Now it is about destroying anything protesters dislike. I suppose the legacy they will leave behind is destroyed statues, looted, burned business and boarded-up windows. All in the name of what?
Not very comforting that national and world news is provided by Fox "News" and OANN with its Russian staff. They choose what to report and not report and slant it based on their agenda: pro-Republican and anti-Democratic.
I strongly disagree squawker. Now is exactly the right time to show support for our local law enforcement. Your comments are insensitive and reveal a lack of understanding. These people are our friends and neighbors, and lumping them in with some jerks you saw on TV makes you the problem, not them. Back the Blue.
I'm so happy to see President Trump cracking down on the thugs who are vandalizing and destroying monuments. The weak mayors are just sitting back while it happens in their cities.
Come on, my fellow white Georgians: It is time or us to do the right thing and remove all these Confederate statues. We are talking about people who fought against the United States of America. Nowhere else are traitors given a place of honor. If you want to see them and remember how we lost a war, put them all in a museum somewhere. Make a stand for true patriotism.
