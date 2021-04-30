I have lived in Albany about two years. So what has B.J. Fletcher done as a commissioner that is so extraordinary that she should be cloned? And why does a squawker always shade Demetrius Young when applauding her? Has no other commissioner ever done anything of note?
Welcome to our new sergeant major, and congrats to our retiring sergeant major. You gentlemen make us proud of our base, proud of our community and proud of our country. Semper fi ... hoo-rah!
Blood clots, people with two doses catching COVID, the need for a booster and the vaccine only lasting a person less than a year. Social distancing, face masks and hand sanitizer might make more sense.
I am sick and tired of these false accusations from Yours Truly and Masked Man. Yours Truly hit rock bottom with his blatant lies yesterday. Yes, our country has always had issues, but they got worse on 01/21/2021 with the Biden inauguration. It is you and Masked Man that need to get your heads out of the sand and stop telling lies.
If you Trump worshipers weren't so blind, you'd see that we have a compassionate and very human president in the White House now. His administration is attempting to do things that will benefit all Americans, not just the rich who don't need help.
Lee County has gone crazy. Why can’t they just build a hospital and leave everybody alone?
Today our president issued a travel ban from India to stop the COVID spread. We need a travel ban on the illegals he is busing around our country.
Things would get a lot better in the United States if Republicans would get rid of Trump, McConnell, Ron Johnson, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Jody Hice and Jim Jordan. What a wonderful world it would be.
Seeking relief from poverty, despair and bitterness, Germany’s street-lined millions welcomed and applauded Hitler’s marching rifles, only to be tortured, murdered and destroyed by them. Biden has exchanged rifles for deficit dollars, six trillion in progressive socialism. End results the same.
Glad to see a squawker found his/her courage and named four more to the list of problematic Democrats. But it still pales in comparison to all the useless, obstructionist members of the GOP. Nice try though.
I went out for the first day of the Exchange Club Car Show/Swap Meet Friday, and it was such a great change to get out in the open air and see other people out. If you were concerned about the virus, you didn't have to get too close. The Exchange Club is an excellent group, and I thank them for their great event.
It was so good to see things happening in Albany again this weekend.
The Vaccine shot has not been approved by the FDA, so I will pass for now. I'm pumped up on Vitamin D and zinc, which have made me immune to the virus.
In the words of presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, President Biden is trying to "make the economy move from the ground up rather than (continuing the) trickle-down theory from the top down." In other words, if he's successful, the party will be over for the top 1% and the rest of us can stop being trickled on. That Masked Man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.