The left wing of America is crazy. If any of the people in Charlottesville had ever read Stephen Ambrose’s “Undaunted Courage” about the Lewis and Clark Expedition, they would have realized that the journey was one of the bravest feats in American history and maybe they would not have removed the statue of Lewis, Clark and Sacagawea.
Read Trish Zornio’s COVID article in Wednesday’s paper and wondered what her objective was. When half of the country — unvaccinated — is referred to as “knuckleheads,” “ignorant,” and “willing petri dishes,” she likely won’t be selling them any “jabs.” Bad hair day, I guess.
I’m glad to know we’re going to remain a metropolitan area. The way people are getting out of here, though, I don’t think it will last too much longer.
Hunter Biden is using his dad’s position for financial gain. What a crook.
Squawker, you nailed it. All this uproar about securing voting rights, and only 6% of the people complaining show up to vote for a local race. Yeah, let’s protest and pass new laws to make sure these people’s “rights” are protected.
The people selling water at the corner of Weymouth and Ashford drives should be arrested. Nothing good is going to happen there. Selling water at busy intersections in Atlanta has already resulted in young blacks being shot. Let’s no start that stupid practice in Albany.
To all you whiners who say God’s chosen one, the speaker of the Big Lie, Trump, is getting back in office. If any of you would study Trump’s life, you would know there is no way God would let that happen.
If you Republicans truly knew a lie (or liar) when you heard or saw it/him, you would never have made Trump the leader of the GOP. Neither would you continue to support him.
To the person who corrected my grammar because I said something about WALB’s news reporter: I thank you. I will say, though, that I’m not on air reporting the news. I’m not condemning the person, just his grammar. He does represent the station and Albany.
Please keep running Gene Lyons and keep running Michael Reagan. Progressive like information and clear thinking, and that’s what Gene Lyons provides. Progressives like to know what the right-wing nuts are thinking. So keep running Michael Reagan.
You people mock me for proclaiming our true president is God’s chosen one, but you’ll be the one who’ll look foolish when he is returned to office. God will set things right in America, and we will be able to get back to making it great again.
The more daytime television commercials I see, the less appealing women become to me.
Yeah, Sacagawea looked “subservient” in that statue so, by all means, tear it down. And all you whiners who find racism in every corner, you proclaim victory, but all you’ve done is chipped away another little layer of a once great country’s history. What a sad time.
There is a definite need for extreme internet to be available to all houses in our neighborhood. The Riverside property has access to Mediacom, but not the newer sections. Please help, we need better and faster internet service. It would be greatly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.