Here's what I don't get: The police know who the gang members are, where they live and what they're doing. Why don't they stop them before they kill each other, or more importantly, innocent people? They can charge them under current law.
Seriously? In 2019 it's still illegal to buy a bottle of wine on a Sunday in the biggest city in southwest Georgia? Not only are three city commissioners OK with that backwards thinking that drives spending to adjacent communities, but they refuse to allow voters to have a say. It's clear they let one well-known package store owner who doesn't want to open on Sundays cloud their judgement.
It does not do much to drum up business in Albany when school systems in surrounding counties issue a warning and announce to their students not to come to Albany for any reason.
The Shot, Stabbed and Beaten and Albany Chronicles social media sites deliberately and recklessly incite gang wars out of a modern-day Romeo and Juliet situation.
I have never heard Trump say the Lord was empty, vain or was no god. You say he is "a long-time racist;" is that like when you bad-mouth whites constantly ? He ran Epstein out long ago when he had a complaint and dang sure didn't fly with him 27 times either. You are the vain one.
The 20-year-old who was shot and killed posted on Facebook for rivals to "come after him" a few days before someone obviously did. Where are the police?
If Epstein was indeed murdered, I would suspect Clinton not Trump.
Are we really going back to the “good old days” at Deerfield where jock culture ruled and academics took a back seat?
How can ASU provide good service for all these new students that required additional assistance with everyone who is working there either leaving or already gone?
We have a corner lot in our neighborhood that looks like a jungle, and it has for years. We have contacted Code Enforcement and our commissioner, but to no avail. We are beginning to think it is owned by someone of privilege who is above the law. Does anyone know what our next step should be?
Did anybody fall on the sidewalks on Pine Avenue before Pretoria Fields and The Flint opened for business? $68,000 seems a lot of money to spend on permanent railings for people who can’t walk without falling. Maybe they had too much to drink.
The American Academies of Science has reported that immigrant households receive 33% more cash welfare than American citizen households, of which taxpayers pay $1,600 per immigrant. Each $1.6K should be going toward building the southwest border wall.
Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard states that 85% of people in Albany on dialysis are people of color. Well, commissioner, when your population is between 75-80% people of color, 85% is not really that high. It is fair to say some sections of town are "food deserts," but for the ones that have transportation to large food stores, take a look at their grocery carts next time you are there. They're filled with sweet soft drinks, chips, cookies, etc. Sometimes society is not to blame.