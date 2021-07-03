So a custodian at the Dougherty School System is complaining about having to do his/her job? Is anyone even remotely surprised?
We trade the Allman Brothers, Pearl Jam, Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Beatles for Paula Abdul, Madonna and Cher? No thanks, 102.1. I'll listen to my albums and CDs.
Thank God America will be returned to Republican control regardless of what the Democrats are saying and lying about. November 2022 will start bringing America back to its original place in the world.
The Democrats are a bunch of crybabies. Even though the Supreme Court justices voted by rule of the law, the Democrats are upset because the vote did not go in their favor, so they want to add liberal judges that will vote for everything they want, regardless whether it is lawful or not. Democrats are the party of corruption.
While visiting a friend in Florida several years ago, we went to a gay bar. The music that's playing on the new Q-102.1 station is what they were playing in that bar. No thank you.
You people whining about poor ole Trump because he gets "blamed for everything" (most of which he actually screwed up) are the same people who, every time something bad happened for eight years said, "Thanks, Obama." Hypocrite much?
Squawker, you got it 180 degrees wrong on who did and did not take the virus seriously. I seem to remember Pelosi’s presser in China Town telling everyone “to come one down. There’s nothing to worry about.” If you Democrats weren’t lying and trying to rewrite your incompetence out of history, you wouldn’t be breathing.
The dude squatting in a home that wasn't his is just the latest ploy of this woke generation. As long as we say something with conviction -- no matter how idiotic -- some officials will buy it. Way to go, DCP. Give the bums a place to stay in the county jail.
The Food Stamp Program is distributing the greatest amount of free meals and food stamps ever. Meanwhile, the National Park Service asks us not to feed animals. Their stated reason: "The animals will grow dependent on handouts." That is why we need to fix our sewer system instead of giving more handouts to those too lazy to work.
Our president often gets lost and confused when giving a speech. It would be better if he would turn the teleprompter around and let us read for ourselves.
One cannot help but be reminded of the twin towers of 9/11 when seeing pictures of the collapse of the multistory building in Florida. Why would we ever want an open border to allow terrorists to enter the country? I'm not saying this was caused by terrorists, but it is possible.
Political cartoon of the day by Mike Luckovich depicts Lady Justice telling Rudy Guiliani, "I suspect you'll see the inside of a courtroom again." Let's hope so. That Masked Man
Trump had such a bromance with Putin that Trump took Putin’s word that he didn’t put bounties on American troops. Trump didn’t believe U.S. intelligence. Was this crazy? Did this hurt America when it continued? America is still facing fallout from all the chaos Trump created nationally and globally.
