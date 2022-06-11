A fella once told me, “Cheer up, things could be worse.” So I cheered up and, sure enough, things got worse.
Guess what, Mr. Patriot? I am also a Democrat and want more funding for police.
Let’s be very clear: It’s not the Democrats in the U.S. Senate who need to “take a stand.” It’s the Republican senators. Many of them have gotten huge donations from the NRA for years. This stand includes upholding their oaths of office to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
Please, by all means, get this trail done. It’s become too much of a distraction, and people are starting to get tired of hearing the local politicians blame each other. Just do it, for Pete’s sake.
Liz Cheney ... didn’t like her dad, but she is one straight-up person. Go.
Kudos to the party members that voted their conscience instead of following the party line. Too often, these politicians forget they represent all their constituents, not the national party line.
You people who try to put all people of one particular party into a like-minded bunch ... “If you’re a Democrat you want to kill unborn babies ...” “If you’re a Republican, you want the rich to get more tax breaks ...” Claiming a political party does not make a person like all others or all policies of that party. Stop being so childishly combative.
The media with special reports on TV of the Jan. 6 attack on the capital is nothing but an effort to swing Democratic votes this fall. Maybe they should have a special about the killings every day in Democratic-controlled cities, inflation, gas prices, etc., not what a bunch of radicals did 2 1/2 years ago.
B.L.M. ... belt loops matter. Pull up your pants.
Stacey Abrams says Georgia is the worst state in the country to live in, while running for governor. Really? What a joke she is. Prayerfully speaking, let’s hope this delusional and misconnected woman loses the election one more time and disappears. But Yours Truly will probably support her nonsense and keep the bull moving.
For freedom of speech to exist, it must apply to Washington NFL football coach Jack Delario.
Friday article by Carlton about the letter by officials to Warnock, Ossoff and Bishop asking for money to build the trail should not have mentioned “tourism.” I can see it now: Bill, Jane and their three kids are leaving Muncie, Ind., for a trip to Daytona Beach. Bill turns to Jane and says, “Let’s go by Albany and walk the trail on our way to the beach.”
“In war, truth is the first casualty.” ― Aeschylus.
Pat Riot, I really feel your legitimate level of concern for black citizens. You have yet to reach the level of caring of a Tucker Carlson, but I know you’ll keep trying. That is the real ugly truth, isn’t it?!
I find it interesting that everyone in this country was ashamed and ready to declare war on the perpetrators of the Jan. 6 insurrection while it was happening, but now Republicans say it was just “a tourist visit by out-of-towners” and “a kerfuffle from a couple of year ago, nothing to see here.” There are none so blind ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.