FYI to the citizens of Albany who will be paying their utility bills at one of the convenient locations provided by Albany Utilities, some of them have a $1.50 fee for the privilege of paying your bill. Thanks, Good Life City.
If you can be offended by a cartoon — a lady on a syrup bottle and a man on a rice box — you may be the problem.
Carlton, I might just have edged you out on the ugliest D.L. picture. Your gray hair has to look better than my shiny pate, and my beard is more scraggly, but then again, I also have close to 10 years on you. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone who willingly showed their D.L. without a big argument, so maybe we’ll be OK.
I know it’s hard to fathom, but the president’s policies have little to do with gas prices. Y’all brag about how Trump kept prices down; I guess it’s too much for you to figure out that his lousy job on the pandemic had people sitting at home, not using gas. Thus usage went down, along with prices. Your efforts to make him your god are pathetic.
The impeachment of President Trump is a total farce. I am so very disgusted with the Democrats continuing to waste taxpayers’ money. Their hatred for President Trump is despicable.
Sorry, but if you mailed your property tax check on Nov. 30 but had to be told on Feb. 5 it did not arrive, you need to do a better job reconciling your checkbook.
Current government stimulus — PPP, EIDL and multitudes others — will go down collectively as the most ill-conceived, mismanaged, wasteful, fraud-ridden treasury disasters in American history. Stats are in: much spent, little gained.
Mr. Fletcher: You had to use your driver’s license for ID recently, and some of the people who saw it agreed that it was the worst picture ever taken. Word is, if you do get stopped, the police can’t use that license photo to ID you. Could be a blessing.
If you want God to bless America then stop legalizing sin.
The efforts of the city to clean up certain neighborhoods would be laughable if not so sad. This is, what, the 10th or so such program, each of which lasted maybe a couple of weeks? Then the neighbors — who didn’t help clean up anything — trashed the clean areas a week later. When you have people who live in trash, the city’s going to be trashy.
From following Atlanta Fox 5 I have to ask: Is Atlanta trying to surpass Chicago in the number of shootings and killings?
Fine article, Mr. Fletcher, on athletes. No, we don’t need to dwell on our starring roles in these sporting events, but they do help us remember a time when we were young and could run all day. I’ll hold on to my memories, if you don’t mind.
When this impeachment farce is done with, our true president — Trump — will rise again.
Joe Biden wants to impose travel restrictions on the state of Florida to hurt their economy but has no travel restrictions against illegal immigrants.
SMRs, our conservative governor is giving away free money to state employees and teachers. That extra one thousand dollars is pure socialism. That’s an outrage; you missed it again. Get your head in the game.
