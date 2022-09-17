Squawker, why did you ask how many illegal aliens I’ve taken into my home? What do my Abrams or Biden/Harris signs have to do with that? Oh, you were attempting sarcasm. You lack the intelligence. How many veterans/first responders have you taken into your home? Have you ever even bought one a meal? No? If not, shut up. The Equality Man
“Remove not the ancient landmark which thy fathers have set.” — Proverbs 22:28
SMRs, there is a “Judas” inside Trump world. Who can he trust? When will the rooster crow?
Wow, there is a lot of talk from BLM supporters lately about defunding law enforcement. Oh, sorry, that was actually Trump supporters with signs. I got confused, should have noticed the distinctive hoods and sheets.
Thanks to Biden, not even talk is cheap anymore.
Kemp’s ad says he “fights for Georgia.” Really? He signed a law making all abortions illegal, even after rape, incest or miscarriage. The open carry law and no background checks make it easier for criminals to get weapons. It seems like he’s not fighting for women, victims of gun violence, or police. Now that’s crazy.
How can the GOP be the party of law and order when they are against the FBI?
Yours Truly, I would be careful about calling people fools. Matthew 5:22 says that people who do such could be in danger of hell fire.
Every time we have a murder in our community, and it has gotten to be real regular, civic leaders and church leaders start talking about how we have to do something to quell the violence. I am of the opinion that you are just wasting your breath. The consequences of committing a crime in today’s society is just not sufficient.
SMRs do you have to pay dues to be in the Cult 45 club? Remember, there is no such thing as a free lunch.
Pat-racist solidifies his status by falsely claiming President Obama divided the country. It was the hatred that a black man was elected that divided the country. Obama rescued us from the Bush-era housing crisis and provided health care for millions. And, oh yeah, Bin Laden. Obama was a much better president than Trump. Signed, Yours Truly
My wife didn’t order anything from Amazon today, so the UPS guy knocked on our door to see if we were OK.
Squawker, you are wrong about Democrats wanting Trump to run for president in 2024. Why do you think they are raiding his home? They are trying to find something that will keep him off the ballot.
Here’s what I don’t get: In Kemp’s ad, 107 sheriffs back him. It also says he’s “cracking down on crime.” Well, if crime is so out of control, it’s under Kemp’s watch, not Stacey Abrams’. He signed into law no background checks and open carry legislation. This can’t make crime fighting easier, right?
Yours Truly and Equality Man would’ve rioted and burned buildings if the FBI had raided Obama’s house and looked through Michelle’s wardrobe.
Do Georgia voters really want four more years of high gas prices? Four more years of high inflation? Four more years of high food and energy costs? Four more years of higher taxes? Do Georgia voters seriously want four more years of Warnock?
