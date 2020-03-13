Bo Dorough, Chad Warbington and Demetrius Young behaved like schoolyard bullies at Tuesday's Albany Commission meeting. No wonder they want to cancel one of the open commission meetings every month,. Now that these meetings are streamed for citizens to watch, they don't want the public to witness their oafish behavior.
To the squawker who said Americans would only get $1.58 if Michael Bloomberg gave every one of us his $500 million he spent on the race. 500 million divided by 373 Americans equals 1.3 million per person. Even Trump math knows that.
So, Jeff Mullins, the Senate Rules Committee chairman, introduced a resolution that members of the public who appear before it must tell the truth, without applying the same standard to the Senate itself? What a meaningless piece of legislation.
This is where your great leader has led us: We're now a nation pretty much shut down, afraid to leave our homes except to buy up supplies selfishly. Trump was unprepared, off playing golf while the virus made its way onto our shores. Reminds me of Nero fiddling while Rome burned.
We need a Bill Clinton right now.
Senator Rand Paul was brave enough to say, “The basic assumption that you have a right to get something from somebody else means you have to endorse the concept of theft."
Diplomacy is the art of telling someone to go to hell and they don't have to stop and ask for directions.
Those police officers in marked police vehicles that are littering, making illegal turns and speeding have one thing in common: There is a number on the back of that vehicle. Write it and the time down and attach it to your Squawks. Their supervisors will catch on. Now remember, they don't have to wear seat belts and seem to be able to work on the computer and talk on the cellphone while driving. While it might be legal, it does not represent good examples.
I sure do wish it was Hillary or Al Gore handling the safety of the USA at this time, don't you? Ha Ha, no kidding, squawker.
Miracles do happen. An SMR actually said something that Yours Truly agrees with. They copied that old saying, "It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt." Well SMR, you should have stayed silent; instead, you opened your mouth and removed all doubt. Squawk Box to ballot box. Signed, Yours Truly
Ridiculous that you go to Sam's, Target and other places that are sold out of toilet paper and cleaning supplies. People are being selfish and in a panic. You can thank the Democrats for that.
People over 60 should not be allowed to vote unless they are dead and vote Democrat.
We need to make sure we go to the polls to vote for anyone running against School Board members. The Superintendent’s friend he hired and his goonies are destroying the school nutrition programs. They are treating staff inhuman. When you go to them confidently, they go back and tell the manager, creating a hostile working environment. They are bullies and several of the managers threatened staff and are allowed to mistreat staff.
