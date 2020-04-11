Squawker: Our state's shelter-in-place mandate is a temporary inconvenience for everyone as opposed to the death of a loved one, inconsolable grief suffered, a high mortality rate, shortage of personal protection for health care workers, an increasingly strained health care system and so forth. Your decision of whether or not to honor the sheltering order may very well mean the death of someone dear to you. Death is permanent. Sheltering is not.
Would like an update on the hospital that was supposed to be built “right away” in Lee County. Apparently something went wrong, because all the news has simply disappeared as fast as it came to our attention.
Squawker, you seem to think it's all about you and your "rights." The Constitution does not give you the "freedom" to go around endangering yourself or other people. As far as the mayor kissing your lower backside, well, you'll have to remove your head first.
To parents and families that are not feeding their children and are letting federal tax money do this: This is child abuse. You can afford tattoos but will not feed your children? Wow.
As a Marine and a cop, I've heard one phrase literally thousands of times. I'm about to direct it to the medical personnel, truck drivers, grocery and restaurant workers, and everyone else still out there working to keep America going: Thank you for your service! Stay safe from COVID-19. Signed, Yours Truly
How can people who call themselves Christians not recognize the lying, profane, arrogant, cruel, thieving, self-centered Trump and his Republican enablers for what they are: evil?
Heard Trump is working with his sharp advisers to come up with a bankruptcy plan for America. Make America Solvent Again
Classified Ad: Single man with toilet paper seeks woman with hand sanitizer for good clean fun.
The state governors who chose to protect their citizens are the real president until January 2021.
Keep in mind there are folks out there that just lost a loved one to the virus. They know the hospital bill is going to break them because they didn't have insurance, and you just cut in front of them in that Sam's line. With some luck, you might live through the experience.
To the misinformed: Information on people who had COVID-19 or died from it cannot be revealed. This would violate medical privacy law. Would be lawsuit city.
I would rather pay 55 cents for a postage stamp to mail in a ballot and complete ballot in my own home than to spend $3 in gas to get to a polling place and risk standing in line near someone with coronavirus. Calling a stamp a poll tax is ridiculous.
Trump is a legend in his own mind.
Shopping in Blakley is dangerous. The citizens have no idea about social distancing in stores. They are not using gloves or masks. Large groups are still gathering. With almost 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, unless city officials start enforcing safety mandates, I predict that Early County will soon be a hot spot like Dougherty County. Gov. Kemp, please take a look at Early county for the safety of its citizens.
