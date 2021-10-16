Don’t you just love Lorenzo Heard speaking out against the east Albany liquor store? It has always been the bootleggers and preachers against legal liquor stores because the bootleggers want that money on Saturday night and the preachers want it on Sunday. Some things never change.
Trump is saying Republicans won’t vote unless the “election fraud of 2020” is investigated. Unite, Republicans, and do what your cult leader tells you. DON’T VOTE! That Vaccinated Man
Amazingly, seemingly intelligent people continue to vehemently argue a false narrative about a “stolen” election because they believe every word that comes out of their vile leader’s mouth and because they are pouting ... Wah! I didn’t get my way! The bad people stole the election! Grow up, people, your worship of Trump is sickening.
Carlton, I got a kick out of your Wednesday article. You stated that you were not a Republican (that’s for sure) nor a Democrat or Independent. I would classify you as a “bleeding heart liberal.”
I totally agree with the squawker regarding how young girls dance.
No one ever knows what Joe Biden says in his speeches. He is so boring, people fall asleep.
President Biden can list another screwup with limiting toys and other goods for Christmas. But he and his tribe will tell you things are improving. He must live in another world.
Great article by David Carroll. A slow news day/year we can all long for. Also great article by Bill Crane. Zero homelessness.
Herschel Walker certainly didn’t learn well from his owner, Trump. You think the Orange One would have turned down money from all those Texans just because the people putting on his shindig used a Nazi symbol? Trump would have embraced it, and all his worshipers would have thought, “Hmm, I guess Nazis weren’t all that bad after all.”
Californians who used to lose sleep worrying about nonstop wildfires because the governor would not order seasonal prescribed burns now sleep soundly since Newsome has banned gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers.
Biden is making Obama and Carter look like the best presidents to serve in recent years. The man would have to get better to be terrible. Come on, man.
OK, time to admit I was wrong about the Braves. They lost the best player in the game, their cleanup hitter and their best pitcher, yet they’re in the NLCS. Well done.
The Democrats wants to spy on your bank accounts for $600. They say it is to make sure the rich pay their taxes. I would not consider having $600 in your bank account being rich. C’mon, man.
I wish we could get former President Bill Clinton some more eligibility. He knows how to put them right-wingers in line.
Biden thought he did something great by choosing a minority woman as his VP. It turns out she thinks she doesn’t have to do any work other than flying around the country for photo ops at different bakeries.
Even as Biden’s poll numbers continue to tank, he still won’t admit to his failures. He and his girl Peppermint Patty try to spin his defeats into victories, although it’s clear people aren’t buying it.
