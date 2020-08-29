Albany police car drivers are not interested in worrying about dangerous criminals. It’s much easier and safer to find a working taxpayer going a few miles over the speed limit or not wearing a seat belt. Criminals can be dangerous.
The pathetic masked man stays in oblivion.
If Commissioner Fletcher cannot support making masks mandatory, she should stick to cooking peas and carrots.
If you tied Nancy Pelosi’s right hand behind her back, she couldn’t say a word.
When you’re hunting “Antifa,” you need a decoy. That decoy is the American flag.Loved how the Republican sheep are talking about the “class” of the current first lady. I guess being involved in porn and having nude photos of yourself all over the internet is the definition of class in these days of blind loyalty.If you were caught not wearing a seatbelt, what did you expect? A presidential pardon?
Former UN Ambassador and two-term South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Tim Scott, the only African American in the U.S. Senate, gave very inspiring speeches displaying diversity in the Republican party. They have been successful regardless of their race or national origin. I won’t be surprised if one or both of these are the future POTUS.
I am sick of people saying police need more training. You had at least 18 years to teach your kid it is wrong to lie, steal, loot, burn buildings, disobey authority and riot. Who failed who?
I watched a good part of the RNC and everything was positive about this country. I believe we live in the greatest country in this world. Watching just a fraction of the DNC, I cane away with a different opinion. They must live a miserable life. I believe that God gave us the greatest country on earth. Only God can help the Democrats. I want to live upbeat, so I will vote Republican.
Have you ever noticed, the police leave you alone if you aren’t doing anything illegal or suspicious?
Congressman Kevin McCarthy giving an interview with the Media Network said it was not right for elected people’s children to use the parents’ position to get personal economic gain, a reference to a salary of $50,000 a month that Hunter Biden was allegedly paid by a Chinese company. McCarthy ignorantly was really describing Trump’s daughter and son in law
Can someone explain why the Dougherty Probate Court now closes for lunch and also closes at 4 p.m.? Probate Court used to be user friendly. Many citizens need to take care of business at lunch and at the end of the work day. Serve the public.
I say to round up the ones rioting and send them down to Texas/Louisiana to help clean up after the hurricane. A good use for all that energy they’ve been wasting.
So now the CDC is saying that people exposed to COVID-19 don’t need to be tested if they are asymptomatic. That’s a 180 from what they’ve been preaching. Do you people still trust these bozos to know what’s best for you? They have been bought and are just as corrupt as anyone.In January Trump and his people said this virus would be over in a month, it’s almost Labor Day, and we’ve had over 150,000 deaths.
