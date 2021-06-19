What kind of water line do they have for the coffee maker at the courthouse? Must be the size of a firehose to shut the building down for months and do so much damage at so much expense. Was someone not supposed to be responsible for looking after the coffee maker? This is all a little hard to believe. Is somebody covering something up?
Squawker, if we didn't have Sanford Bishop in our corner, MCLB would have closed long ago and Ft. Benning would not have expanded.
Want the facts? The Delta variant is killing vaccinated people at a higher rate than the unvaccinated. Link included, since you will not hear this in any mainstream media, sadly. https://www.businessinsider.com/delta-coronavirus-variant-strongest-threat-vaccinated-people-2021-6
I talked with some police officers in Albany this week who said they're so short-handed they're having to pull lots of overtime duty. Sad.
Had the police been allowed to do their jobs, the courts followed up with swift and sure punishment, Minneapolis would not be bracing for another riot. The lessons learned at the first attempt should have been "Heck, no!" not "We will let it go!"
Anyone who thinks Biden did anything in his meeting with Putin is only fooling themselves. Putin can and will do whatever he wants and, short of a nuclear attack, nobody is going to try to stop him.
“God wants us to be armed.” Really? The Bible teaches, "For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal ... (2 Corin. 10:4a); "For we wrestle not against flesh and blood."(Ephes.6:12a). God does want us armed. But with His whole armour, not guns.
Hey, Billy Mathis, we’re looking at you. It sure would be a shame if some skeletons fell out of the closet just because your pride wants to have a guaranteed supporting vote. For once, do the right thing.
We are back to the Obama days of weakness. President Biden is just as weak as Obama. Crossing Obama lines met no retaliation. The Republican Party must take over the House and Senate in 2022, keep them in 2024, along with a Republican president to save America before it is too late.
Mayor Bo, don't let the city of Fitzgerald outdo us. Since there are a lot of gnats around here, why not build a 70-foot-high gnat? You can put it next to BJ's restaurant.
Nobody is forcing you to take the vaccine. We really thought you were smart enough to take it without being forced. That Masked Man
Blue states are bragging about re-opening their states. Whoopie Doo. Red States opened up a year ago.
The Democrats in power ignored BLM riots consisting of looting and destroying property during the presidential campaign. They are doing the same with the border crisis. They won the election and now they are achieving their goal of a one-party system. Votes, votes.
Residents of Bidenville: Your paycheck is now worth 13% less than this time last year.
Many people are afraid to take the shot because of the rare side effects. Don't be afraid of the vaccine, be afraid of the virus.
If VP Harris has to be told about respect toward those who have made it possible for her advancement, she is unfit for her position.
