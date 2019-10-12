OK folks, another election. We have the same old tired faces that have aided in Albany’s stunted growth on the ballot. Mathis, Dorough, Marietta, Hubbard, Langstaff … on and on. What do you have to lose? Vote for someone we have never heard of. Don’t keep re-electing these do-nothings. Maybe I mentioned some folks not running, but I think you get the point.
Nice shot, Herald, putting a big football sticker in the middle of Chad Warbington’s article. And, don’t tell me it wasn’t planned, or it wouldn’t have been there.
For the person defending MediaCom when CBS goes off the air: Why am I able to walk across the street to my neighbor’s house who has Dish and watch CBS?
Roger Marietta is a nice, “get along, go along” man, and his acts of kindness are appreciated. However, children playing in the yard safely, new industry bringing good paying jobs are just a couple of things on my wish list. Albany desperately needs some new energy, new ideas, new priorities. Let’s give Chad Warbington a chance. He is a good man.
Roger Marietta is the man of the people. Workhorse, not a showhorse.
I read the two stories on Roger Marietta and Chad Warbington carefully, looking for some kind of intended or unintended bias. I can say after reading each story a couple of times, those were some very complete and fair articles. Now I have a better idea of what each stands for, and I’ll make a more informed decision.
Carlton, great article in Wednesday’s paper about all of us getting the shaft from the insurance companies.
Question for Albany Herald editor: Why do you choose to run columns by Dick Yarbrough? The stuff he writes about is in metro Atlanta, and except for the Braves and events up there, we in southwest Georgia could not give a whit less about that area. Please find a replacement.
Thank you very much, Rhianna, for refusing to perform during halftime of the Super Bowl in support of former player Colin Kaepernick. That’s one less poor entertainment choice for the NFL to consider when booking the acts. Thank you too, Colin.
We abandoned our faithful war dogs when we bailed in Vietnam, and now we are dong the same thing to the Kurds. Will we never learn?
Mayor Hubbard said she has been able to “keep major industries here the past eight years.” What kind of Kool-Aid is the mayor drinking? I can just see the mayor telling P&G or MillerCoors or the Marine Base “you can’t leave Albany because I am the mayor.” She has no plan on how to fight crime; heck, she can’t even make a dent in the litter problem. After her eight years, both crime and litter are much worse today.
Sadly, the Braves lose a five-game series they should have swept in three and would have with better handling of the pitchers in Game 1. Thanks for a good season anyway. We’ll do it again next year.
Roger Marietta’s opponent is beating a dead horse with his complaint of 12 years of service. We Ward 4 constituents return Mr. Marietta to service because he does his job well.
The Constitution is not a document that restrains the people. It is a document that restrains the government.