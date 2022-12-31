...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 10 AM EST /9
AM CST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
A new standard for voting: Before you support a politician for office, ask yourself, “Would I buy a used car from this individual?”
What Albany/Dougherty County needs is a new set of government leaders who are qualified and care about their constituents. As long as we keep voting based on race, that’s not going to happen.
So who you got in mind, Pat Rioter? George Santos, MTG, Kanye? Those are the kinds of people that represent your lack of values.
I think the problem with the Squawkbox is that many of its contributors are longing for the “good ole days” when being all white was all right, and everyone else knew their place. Sorry, folks, but those days ain’t coming back, so you might as well accept it and quit living in the past.
Home PCs are the perfect thing for men who don’t think women provide them with enough frustration.
I am flabbergasted that my-party-or-die Republicans are making excuses for the New York scum who lied on his resume. Instead of chastising him or calling for his ouster, they are using the “well Democrats do it all the time” defense. Sorry, losers, but there’s no lying your way out of this one.
Once again, the Patriot comes to the Squawkbox to spread his lies. Without any proof, he accuses the FBI of paying twitter to “actively censor the free speech of conservatives and Christians.” Glad he realizes that conservatives don’t display Christian values. I already told you, when you lie, I’ll call you out. Signed, Yours Truly
Good job by Alan Mauldin reporting on the LOST fiasco in the community. By talking with the people involved, he gave us some insight that was sorely lacking in other media formats. Another reason our hometown newspaper is a valuable resource. That’s why I continue to support it.
Quacking squawker, that’s hilarious. The Democrats are the reigning champions at lack of accountability, experts who use the liberal media to twist, turn and deny anything unfavorable. You need look no further than yourselves as to why your kids lie constantly, have no work ethic and why you all want trophies for merely showing up. The Patriot
Do you really think this country can handle all who will cross our border?
The days between Christmas and New Year’s Day are the gloomiest days of the year. There’s a post-Christmas letdown and the realization that the holiday season is winding down. That’s why we get the “blues for Christmas.”
Its almost comical when a Republican accuses a Democrat of lying. Donald Trump lied so much that no one will ever compete for the title of Liar in Chief. The saddest part is that these Republican losers think they are being clever with their squawks when all they’re doing is showing how out of touch with reality they are. Pray for them. The Equality Man
I would rather accept a false resume than a liar like Adam Schiff. If the resume bothers you, doesn’t Schiff?
Many of Stacey Abrams’ staffers are not getting paid because she thought she was going to win, went on a spending spree and used up all her donated money. The people who donated to her campaign are suckers.
