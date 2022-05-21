When was it exactly when America was great for all?
Harry James is a fine man and was a good Dougherty County commissioner when he served. We don’t need a false profit getting his hands on our tax money; we need a man who is a proven leader.
Doublegate Neighborhood parents: Every golf cart needs a licensed driver. Too many children drivers are turning in front of cars and pulling out in front of cars. Hopefully, you have enough insurance to cover fines, lawsuits and damages.
What a wonderful story about Rose Betit and her family’s struggles with poverty. I plan to order her book and can’t wait to read it.
Interesting observation. Conservative Republicans love to strongly support fetuses, but it does not cost them anything. When it comes time to support the newborn infant, they oppose all government support for them.
I think my wife is showing the first signs of Alzheimer’s disease. She says she can’t remember what she ever saw in me.
You may be against abortion but to think it’s OK to pay people $10,000 to report anyone performing an abortion is going down a very slippery slope. If that’s OK what might be next ... smoking cigarettes , driving without your seatbelt, not wearing a mask? This is just the beginning; you should be outraged.
I’ve read Rose Betit’s book, and you nailed it. Reading about such all-encompassing poverty can be disheartening, but the story is so compelling you pull for this family. Good to know they were successful. (With Phil, though, that’s questionable!)
I’m voting for Harry James; he has proven himself as a leader in this community. It’s time for some new blood.
The circus is coming to town on the May 24. Will Gov. Kemp defend against the clowns?
Why did the Democratic ballets have the question about saying yes or no to legalizing marijuana and no such question was on the Republican ballots? As usual we have a double standard.
Climate denier: Yes, it says fewer hurricanes. But I read the whole article. Read several. Little pieces: “the ones that occur are likely to be more intense ...” “increases in flooding because they move slower ...” “the effects of pollution cause manyfold more deaths than hurricanes that do occur.” It’s hard for a reasonable person to say that you can pump all these things into the air and it not be a problem. Which is what you did.
Will you Democrats from blue states pleeeeeeeeaaaasssse go back home? You’re trying to bring your politics that failed in your home state here? You know what insane is, don’t you?
Thanks, Herald, for acknowledging and responding to the squawks about highlighting the names in the obituaries. Looks much better and more respectful.
Curious if any city/county government vehicles have been cited by the school zone cameras and if so, were drivers required to pay the fine?
Elon Musk said he was a life-long Democrat until they became the “party of division and hate.” Now he has become a Republican, and the Dems are going after him and his companies, proving his point. I predict huge losses for Democrats in the coming elections.
