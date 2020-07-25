So, are gun-toting, Confederate flag-waving, mask-hating, Trump worshipers what the GOP has become?
Our great president doesn't need Fox News. All news is fake news except what he does to make America great again. Go join CNN, fake news Fox.
Trump bragged to his fake Christians he passed a cognitive test which included identifying a picture of an elephant. The test is hanging on the refrigerator in the White House.
I would like to know if it is legal to not allow cash purchases. What are people supposed to do if they don't have credit or debit cards? Money is already dirty and can hardly cause much more infection than it already does.
All of you dope heads need to stock up on your drugs of choice before July 31. Your unemployment check is going to take a heavy hit. Instead of getting $1,000 you will most likely get $350-$500 and that is more than you deserve.
When 100,000 people died from the flu, you didn't care. You mask wearers can't afford to spare any more brain cells. You get mask advice from the same group of people that killed Indians and owned slaves, yet you want to destroy statues. Your ideology is twisted and warped.
The whole pardon system should be shut down. It has become a tool of the politician to repay debts they have incurred during solicitation of campaign finances and support.
As we hear quite often now, "enough is enough." I'm sure that the City Commission has more to do than worry about the saggy pants ordinance. The ordinance was not intended to infringe on a person's rights. It had to do with public indecency. Why should we and our children have to be submitted to people showing their underwear or half-naked behinds in public? We do have a public indecency ordinance which should cover the saggy pants problem.
When you vote, remember who takes the helm if Biden becomes incapacitated during his four years (if God is mad at America and allows Biden to win). That's right, his VP. Be careful and give this much thought before you vote. I believe he will not win, but as the Democrats have said before, for insurance.
Squawkers, do you know how many Trump-connected lobbyist reaped a big windfall in the federal virus? You would be surprised. The Swamp is alive and well thanks to Trump.
I've been saying for years, Fletcher, there should be an abstain box on every ballot so they will know they are being boycotted. I plan on boycotting Georgia Republicans for supporting hate crime legislation. If a stinking Democrat gets their position, so be it.
Who wants to be a doctor anymore, with all that dangerous work and hard hours? I want to be a Tift Hospital/Southwell administrator.
How can anyone with the least amount of sense at all expect alcohol-infused patrons in a nightclub to honor a social distance of 6 feet? It can't even be done at Publix, for heaven's sake.
The Democrats in California want to rename the John Wayne Airport. If they want to do something meaningful they should put O.J. Simpson in prison for life without possibility of parole for killing two people. That would be the just thing they could do.
