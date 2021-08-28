Hey Identity Crisis Vaccinated Man, I don’t know of anyone who takes that stuff, but if you would dig a little deeper than CNN you would find that the medication you are ridiculing people for taking is being used to treat COVID in the hospital and preventatively. Quit believing everything your sheep herders tell you … Baaaaa, Baaaaa, Baaaa.
I liked the idea behind Mr. Ludwig’s column — it’s a common one — but I have a couple of points: Looking Glass were not one-hit wonders. They had a Top 40 hit with “Jimmy Loved Mary Ann.” Plus, if his friend suggests “Billy Don’t Be a Hero” as a “classic,” he needs new friends.
August is almost over and Trump has not been sworn in yet.
Amazingly, it only took sleepy Joe seven months to lead the U.S. into worldwide humiliation, disgrace and shame. Not to mention the laughingstock of the world’s military powers.
Kudos to the Republican lady from Lee County with the spot-on bumper sticker. Hey, Vacci Man, it is the masses of “able to work” Democrats in the Albany area who refuse to go back to their jobs because the government is giving them a “free” check.
Joe Biden needs to go to a retirement home, and we need a president with a backbone. He has spit on the graves of every soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice defending this country.
Everybody seems to be an expert these days ... on everything from music to viruses to wearing masks. Just because they turn you loose on social media and you spout some undocumented “facts” you heard someone else say doesn’t mean anyone needs to pay attention to you. I don’t.
Herschel Walker is my favorite all time Georgia football player. But he is definitely not fit to be a U.S. Senator.
Why do you need to close a drive-in window during a pandemic? You don’t ever come in contact with anyone. No one else but Albany Utilities would do such a ridiculous thing.
If Joe Biden had three clones, that would be four people getting it wrong.
I am not a fan of the dollar stores. but you folks should take a look around shopping habits of most of Albany before you start with all of this “no fresh veggies” and “food deserts.” Taxpayers provide free transportation, and all you have to do is look into the shopping carts of a majority of Albany shoppers. What do they have? Anything sugar-coated.
My expectations for Biden’s presidency were very low. He has surpassed even my lowest predictions.
Joe Biden should be court martialed for his actions regarding Afghanistan.
These children shooting children is the product of lousy parenting in this god-forsaken place. You had ‘em, you should raise ‘em.
Why can’t our award-winning editor, King of the Fourth Estate, influence the SMRs to get vaccinated?
Prevaricate? Quite a big word for an SMR. But like most SMRs, your attempt at appearing intelligent backfired as you used the word incorrectly. There is nothing evasive about my squawks. In fact, it infuriates you at how direct and truthful they are. When you have to lie to prove your point, you’re just proving that you don’t have a point. Signed, Yours Truly
