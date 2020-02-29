The Yours Truly squawker gives the Marine Corps a bad name. He needs to go back to Bernieland with the rest of his wacko Yankees.
The City Commission and Mayor Bo must have decided they're going to Trump the city/county government and take control of county functions by force. The tax director's office is a county function by law. Their voting to try and change it is a waste of time. They have no authority without county consent, which they won't get.
They come and they go, but I always find it interesting when "characters" like the "Fake Christian Squawker," the "Trump, Never Wrong" squawker and "Yours Truly" post in the Squawkbox before fading into the sunset. They at least make you think.
Gov. Bill Clinton cut taxes and Medicare spending during a recession and created millions of jobs and created a budget surplus. Businessman Trump cut taxes during a booming economy that would not pay for itself and increased spending and increased the deficit. Liberal governors are better managers of national economies than so-called Republican businessmen.
I loved the story about the Page Brothers in Wednesday's Herald. Those guys are very talented, and they're very nice and humble young men. It's also great that there are people out there willing to do something nice for someone else without trying to draw attention to themselves. Really nice story.
I agree with the squawker who said no need to help people who don't keep up the area themselves. I am a 68-year-old female who has tried to keep our trash up on Schley Avenue off Ledo but people keep throwing it out of cars or dropping it while walking through the neighborhood. Police need to enforce the law, and sorry people need to quit using Mother Nature as a trashcan, but it's the lazy, sorry way they were raised.
Should we search for intelligent life on other planets or check out its existence in Washington, D.C., before the voting in the next election?
When the virus hits our country and chaos takes over, we have an army ready to back our president and make sure he is in complete control. He is the only man who will be able to guide us through this change in the natural order.
Al Gore claimed to have invented the internet, remember? Sleepy Joe Biden just claimed to have invented the peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The Democrats are so sad.
To the squawker in Wednesday’s newspaper about Sherwood Academy giving money to Phoebe for an ambulance: "That is a nonprofit giving to a nonprofit. Since neither pays local taxes ..." Correction: Phoebe is a "not for profit" organization and not a nonprofit organization. Big difference. Another correction is that Phoebe does pay property taxes on non medically related property. Know the facts before you squawk.
Does our Democratic congressman support Comrade Bernie?
Any truth to the rumor the Elbonians are meddling in the 2020 election in support of Trump?
You Democrats may not have anyone to vote for in November but Bernie Sanders. Do you really want a Communist in the White House?? Go with Donald Trump all the way.
