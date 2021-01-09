I'm a true conservative and have long supported Republican candidates. I am so disappointed in President Trump. I believed him and believed in him, but he let his party, and he let this nation, down over the last several months. In a short time, he destroyed all the positive he did in office. I will never support his like again, but I will remain a true conservative and support conservative causes.
All you people who failed to recognize the greatness of Donald Trump will pay for your failure. We know who you are.
No one complained when they rioted for months in Portland and burned, looted and killed. The Democrats never tried to stop it. Now bring it to the elites in Washington, and they want to whine and cry. What a bunch of losers we put up with. We deserve what we get from that bunch.
Warren Grant tried to use some of the current BS language to hide his disappointment in his lord and master losing office, but it is obvious he is just like all the other Trump sheep. "Oh no, our king is leaving office, the world is coming to an end! Oh, socialism, socialism." Why do you run this guy's drivel?
Joe Biden and the Democrats condemn the few hours of riots at the capitol, but said nothing about the months of violent rioting that had been taking place in Portland, Minnesota, and New York.
Nancy Pelosi will be late for the inauguration because she will wake up 20 January with another idea for removing Trump from office before Biden is sworn in.
What a great day to live in the state of Georgia!
Warren Grant's column was very insightful and well-written. I agree with what he had to say.
OK, Democrats, you won it all. Now let's see what you got with Biden out of the basement.
It’s really too bad that Gov. Kemp did not appoint Doug Collins to the Senate instead of Kelly Loeffler. She is not a debater, and Warnock just walked all over her. As a Republican, Brian Kemp will not get my vote for a second term as governor of Georgia.
Lindsey Graham: "Donald Trump? Hardly knew him. Met him at a couple of meetings over the years." That Masked Man
They begin the evening news with "Good evening ..." then proceed to tell you why it isn't.
Queen Bee ... Great end-of-year show on Friday.
I would like to send T. Gamble a great big southern amen for his editorial in the Jan. 7 Albany Herald.
Hey Squawker, Trump was not the first president in history to pardon a relative. It was President Clinton who pardoned his brother, Roger, on a federal drug charge. Apparently you don't know your history. You must be a liberal.
Anytime I see Austin Scott vote on same side as Sanford Bishop and Hank Johnson, as he did on the 1/6 election vote, I see the need to vote him out of office next election.
Trump lost the presidency and Senate with his arrogance and bully behavior. He is the least “presidential” president in history. No one to blame but himself.
Thanks for stealing our Democratic campaign signs, 'cause that created more room in the trash container. It didn't change our votes. You looked funny, cold and desperate on video, too.
