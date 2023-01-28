This week in the Orlando area, two men held up an Amazon delivery truck and held a pistol to the driver’s neck. They were later arrested. Between them, they had had 85 felony arrests and 11 convictions. One guy was 22, the other 23. How can people like that continue to walk the streets, free, only to rob, steal, and maybe kill, over and over again?
The reason why FAMU is so much more successful than ASU is because they produce visionary leaders like Quinn Gray. ASU is stuck with regressive leadership like Marion Fedrick.
We hang petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office.
The Dougherty County Commission is now accepting donations to the Lorenzo Heard Housing Fund for Needy Preachers. Your donation is not tax deductible, but you will get a Sunday school room named after you and the promise of pie in the sky in the sweet by-and-by.
We can place a moratorium on legitimate, legal businesses, but because certain of our commissioners enjoy recreational use of illegal drugs, nothing is done to stop that business. We sure have a screwed up sense of right and wrong, but that’s expected of people who’ve never worked for a living being in charge of a quarter-billion-dollar budget.
HOT DOG FACT: Every Jimmy’s hotdog contains one full serving of self-doubt.
How many more convicted criminals are Albany/Dougherty County voters going to put on elected boards? Don’t complain when they do again what got them arrested in the first place.
Martha Stewart goes to jail for insider trading. Pelosi walks free and gets filthy rich. Obviously, Democrats are above the law.
Spot on squawker, it’s a fact that countless politicians should rot in hades for selling out the USA. The freedoms we protect and enjoy have also allowed the black death plagues like liberalism, wokeness and political correctness to spread like kudzu. Fight back every chance you get. The Patriot
Chief Persley, since your force does nothing now to stop automobile crimes, thanks to the illegal ATM cameras, maybe you could investigate the illegal actions of certain members on the city commission. You’d be surprised what you’ll find.
To heck with all the peckerwoods. Electile dysfunction is patently hilarious, and it’s 110% true true true because it can be applied to any particular party, seat race or election and still be accurate.
Only in Albany: We put a moratorium on establishments that sell alcohol, legitimate businesses, but because certain commissioners smoke pot, we do nothing about the street gang members who sell it.
Albany citizens deserve better law enforcement on the roads. Speeding, no headlights, blasting stereos, missing license plates, broken/loud mufflers. Have you seen anyone pulled over recently? Nope. Thousands of dollars of citation revenue within reach, not to mention improved quality of life. Is it really that difficult, commissioners, APD, Sheriff’s Office?
I stood in front of Commissioner Young at an event where they were giving away free food. That was a near-crushed-to-death-experience.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
