This week in the Orlando area, two men held up an Amazon delivery truck and held a pistol to the driver’s neck. They were later arrested. Between them, they had had 85 felony arrests and 11 convictions. One guy was 22, the other 23. How can people like that continue to walk the streets, free, only to rob, steal, and maybe kill, over and over again?

The reason why FAMU is so much more successful than ASU is because they produce visionary leaders like Quinn Gray. ASU is stuck with regressive leadership like Marion Fedrick.

