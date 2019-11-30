I remember when London Bobbies didn’t even carry guns. Under the Muslim tutelage of Kahn the Conqueror, the city is a war zone. Diversity destroys nations.
I have always wondered what my parents did every night to entertain themselves before the internet. I asked my 26 brothers and sisters, and they didn’t know either.
Who has time for Thanksgiving? We’re too focused on Black Friday and saving 20 bucks on some item we really didn’t want in the first place. Just can’t resist those so-called bargains.
I’ve always voted for Democrats, but I’m one who is having second thoughts because of this ridiculous impeachment nonsense that the Democrats won’t let go of. Why waste all that time and money when you know Republicans are too scared to impeach Trump, even if he committed murder on the White House lawn? You win elections by proposing meaningful legislation.
Question that no one seems to want to or be able to answer: Why does The Albany Herald run a column by Dick Yarbrough? Forget that all his columns are about himself — boring — but he writes pretty much exclusively about metro Atlanta. We in southwest Georgia don’t care about metro Atlanta.
People like Donald Cole don’t want to know any witnessed facts coming from the impeachment inquiry because they know Trump is a criminal. They want to stop a legal investigation that may involve corruption by their chosen one. Do people like Mr. Cole think we should ignore suspected illegal activity of everyone or just ignore Donald Trump’s suspected illegal acts because he was elected to be a king ruler of a monarchy?
For creepy people like Will Geer, who doesn’t live in Albany but tries to spread discord in the city, there is no wish for peace on Earth during this season. Just keep on focusing on the bad or the people who make mistakes in their lives. If only your mindless followers knew your life story like some of us do.
In Albany, our day of thanksgiving and joy is shattered by two mindless shootings. As the saying goes, those that live by the gun die by the gun. It’s a national disgrace that our gun laws are determined by people who profit from the sales of weapons. Greedy politicians love the NRA money too much to oppose this terrorist organization.
Loved the recent guest column by Will Thault. What a well-written collection of thoughts on growing older with grace and dignity. Everyone should read that column.
The whole impeachment thing has really backfired for the Democrats. Trump has raised millions from it and is in better position to win the 2020 election now.
It amazes me, this obsession people around here have with Donald Trump. His followers bow and scrape at his feet, offering excuses for the many atrocious things he does, while the people who don’t like the president spend their days obsessed with criticizing him. Let’s focus on our own community and leave Trump to his own devices. Give it a rest.
Do UGA fans really think their football team has a chance against a well-rounded team like LSU? Georgia’s Dawgs are good, but LSU is in another league ... one UGA cannot compete in.