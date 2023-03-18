squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

Re. Criticizing the FDIC and their handling of the failed banks: The money the FDIC spent came entirely from dues paid by banks. No account holder in a bank insured by the FDIC has ever lost money. FDIC is the biggest reason America has the safest banks in the world. The banks wouldn’t have failed if the Trump administration hadn’t made it possible.

Squawker, I hate to burst your right-wing bubble but Ronald Regan, George Bush Senior and Junior, and Donnie Boy Trump are the ones that caused the national debt to balloon up. Clinton could have balanced it if Newt hadn’t stood in the way.

Tags

More Features

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated