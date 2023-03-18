...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
Re. Criticizing the FDIC and their handling of the failed banks: The money the FDIC spent came entirely from dues paid by banks. No account holder in a bank insured by the FDIC has ever lost money. FDIC is the biggest reason America has the safest banks in the world. The banks wouldn’t have failed if the Trump administration hadn’t made it possible.
Squawker, I hate to burst your right-wing bubble but Ronald Regan, George Bush Senior and Junior, and Donnie Boy Trump are the ones that caused the national debt to balloon up. Clinton could have balanced it if Newt hadn’t stood in the way.
I almost fell off the couch this morning reading the squawk about Pat Riot’s daughter, Trailer Trash Tammy.
As a grandparent, Kemp’s “Safe Schools Acts” with yearly active shooter drills doesn’t go far enough. Given all the school shootings that have occurred nationwide, why not aim for monthly or quarterly drills? I have no clue of the cost to coordinate this; if just one death is prevented, isn’t it worth the investment?
You nailed it, Fletcher. There is so much double-talk now everywhere (we used to call it BS, by the way), that it’s hard to find anyone to trust.
Are you kidding me? Trailer Trash Tammy is too classy to have been a part of the so-called Patriot’s family.
The older I get, the less people care about what I think.
Is there any way we can get Jeff Sinyard back to head up the Dougherty County Commission? Heard is underhandedly removing the people with brains from important committees and putting his yes-men on those committees. He’ll be investigated by law enforcement officials before he’s two years in office.
To all the people that take the time to put a smile on my face, thank you.
Fellow squawker, Trailer Park Tammy is not familiar to me. However, if she brings laughter, fun and neighborly happiness to the people of Albany, then bless her heart. The Patriot
I was just wondering if Heard has found it in his fine Christian heart to forgive a city leader for being a punk-a — fa--ot? Of course, any man who would make a statement like that in a public forum not only is classless, he certainly is not a practicing Christian.
I find it refreshing people are talking about Ward II. I always found it interesting how Commissioner Johnson offered a $10,000 reward, yet according to ethics.ga.gov, he raised and spent $0. Glad to see people looking. Our voices matter.
It would be wonderful if we could put ourselves in the dryer for 10 minutes, then come out wrinkle-free and three sizes smaller.
City/county commissioners: Your constituents don’t want to pay for more promotional films, signage, or consultants. We want our quality-of-life issues addressed. Better Code Enforcement and regular neighborhood patrols by police. Help us enjoy living here by working to eliminate noisy racecar drivers, pointless littering, and general bad behavior.
I never thought I’d see the day, but even with his dumb move to take down an opponent’s signs, I wish more every day that Roger Marietta was still serving Ward IV. The current commissioner is full of himself and doesn’t have a clue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?